TAZEWELL, Va. — Having played without the benefit of home floor for the duration of the 2021-22 season, the Graham girls basketball team bought itself a little more floor time on Tuesday night.
Elle Gunter scored 21 points and the G-Girls posted a 47-44 come-from behind overtime victory over Tazewell in the opening round of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament at Tazewell Middle School.
Ella Dales added 18 points for the G-Girls (6-14), who trailed the Lady Bulldogs 24-20 at the half. Elle Gunter had 14 rebounds and three steals, Dales had eight boards and three steals, Kassidy Austin had seven rebounds and Stella Gunter had five rebounds.
Taylor Ray scored 15 points to pace Tazewell (9-13), which confined Graham to two third-quarter points but were outscore 7-4 in overtime after the game was locked up at 40 at the end of regulation.
Maddie Day added 13 points for Tazewell (9-13).
Graham travels to Marion on Thursday to face the Scarlet Hurricane.
At Tazewell Middle School
GRAHAM (6-14)
Stella Gunter 1 1-5 3, Savanna Howery 1 0-0 3, Ella Dales 8 1-4 18, Nathaly Du 1 0-0 2, Elle Gunter 6 8-12 21. Totals 17 10-21 47.
TAZEWELL (9-13)
Taylor Ray 4 5-6 15, Maddie Day 5 1-2 13, Grace Hancock 1 0-0 2, Audrey Brown 1 2-2 4, Mallorie Whittaker 1 0-0 2, Ashton Rowe 0 3-4 3, Maddie Gillespie 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 11-16 44.
Graham ………. 5 15 8 2 7 — 47
Tazewell………. 12 12 6 10 4 — 44
3-point goals — Gra 3 (Howery 1, Dales 1, E. Gunter 1); Taz 4 (Ray 2, Day 2).
Narrows 52, Highland 18
NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows girls basketball team downed visiting Highland in a lopsided Pioneer District tournament opener at William B. Patteson Gymnasium on Monday.
The third-seeded Lady Wave now travels to face second-seeded Eastern Montgomery in tonight’s semifinals.
Boys Games
MCA 75, Boys Home 66
PRINCETON — Sam Boothe had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Cavaliers past the visiting Boys Home of Virginia.
It was Boothe’s second triple-double of the season.
Tanner Keathley added 22 points for MCA (20-8), MJ Patton had 13 points and five assists and Shaye Basham had 11 points and six assists.
Tim Kengi scored 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers. Ephi Morris scored 17 points.
MCA plays Victory Baptist on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the WVCAT tournament on the campus of West Virginia State at Institute.
Bluefield 81
PikeView 47
GARDNER — Caleb Fuller scored 22 points and the Beavers bounced back Tuesday night with a convincing win at PikeView.
Jaeon Flack added 14 points for Bluefield (14-3) and Steven Addair scored 12. RJ Hairston added eight points.
Kameron Lawson scored 18 to pace the Panthers.
James Monroe 95, Montcalm 39
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen erupted for 29 points and the Mavericks stampeded Montcalm at home.
Shad Sauvage added 19 points and Cameron Thomas added 18 points for Class A, No. 1 James Monroe.
Noah White scored 14 points for Montcalm.
Wrestling
Graham sending five grapplers to state
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham will send five wrestlers to the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state wrestling tournament, including 138-pound regional champion Tristan Hass.
Micah Ferguson (120), Myles Raley (170), Cody Dolin (195) and Carter Lloyd (HWT) all collected third-place finishes to seal berths at the state.
