BRUSHFORK — Caleb Fuller exploded for 28 points and the Class AA No. 3 Bluefield High School boys basketball team collected a 68-61 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson at Brushfork Armory, on Tuesday night.
Fuller shot 9-for-12 from the field for the Beavers (11-2), hitting three 3-pointers, while collecting four rebounds and two steals.
RJ Hairston scored 12 points and collected six rebounds for Bluefield, while Chance Johnson scored 11 points, distributing fived assists with four rebounds and four steals. Ja’eon Flck also had a nice line, sorting out five assists and grabbing six steals to go with his seven points.
Elijah Redfern scored 17 points and had six rebounds for the Flying Eagles, also dealing out four assists. Maddex McMillen added 12 points for Beckley.
James Monroe 88
MCA 39
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 25 points to pace the Class A top-ranked Mavericks in a boys varsity game with visiting Mercer Christian Academy.
Shad Sauvage scored 23 points, Ethan Ganoe added points. Collins Fox added nine.
Briar Lucas scored 11 points for the Cavaliers (18-7). Tanner Keathley added eight points and Shea Basham contributed six.
MCA plays Mountain Mission at Grundy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Games
Montcalm 65
Greater Beckley 33
BECKLEY — Kaileigh Hodges scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Generals in a road win at Greater Beckley Christian.
Payton Lester had 11 points for Montcalm (8-6) and Makenzie Crews had four points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Joy McKay scored 11 points to pace GBC.
Montcalm plays Liberty-Raleigh today at Montcalm.
James Monroe 57
MCA 40
LINDSIDE — Haley Hunnicutt scored 19 points to pace the Lady Mavericks in a homecourt win over the Lady Cavaliers.
Addison Hines had 16 points for JM and Mary Beth Meadows added 10.
Kaley Trump scored 25 points to lead MCA (13-5) and Karis Trump added 10.
MCA plays Mountain Mission in Grundy Thursday at 6 p.m.
Virginia HIgh 51
Graham 43
BRISTOL, Va. — Dianna Spence scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bearcats past the visting G-Girls in SWD action on Tuesday night.
Mariah Wilson added 11 points for Virginia High.
Elle Gunter scored 24 points to pace Graham (4-13, 0-6 SWD), also pulling down 10 rebounds. Stella Gunter aand Ella Dales added dded six points points apiece.
The G-Girls play Richlands on Thursday in a quad at Bluefield State.
Late Games
Boys Games
Graham 52, Marion 34
MARION, Va. — David Graves scored 23 points and the Graham boys rolled to a Southwest District victory Marion on Monday night.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 14 points for the G-Men and Kaleb Morgan contributed 11.
