BRUSHFORK — Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller scored 26 points to lead the third-ranked Beavers to a 63-53 home court win over No. 8 Mingo Central at Brushfork Armory, on Friday night.
Fuller, who shot 11-for-16 from the field, also had six rebounds, distributed five assists and collected five steals along with two defensive deflections.
RJ Hairston was also a force to be reckoned with, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds with one assist. He had a steal and a blocked shot and a deflection on the defensive end. Will Looney added eight points and eight rebounds and Chance Johnson had seven points, seven boards.
Jarius Jackson scored 24 points for the Miners (4-3). Preston Smith added eight points and Matthew Hatfield scored seven.
Bluefield (7-2) travels to Tazewell today for a 2 p.m. game with the Bulldogs.
Poca 57, Graham 27
BRISTOL, Va. — Future University of Virginia player Isaac McKneely scored 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and distributing three assists and the Dots’ suffocating defense locked down on the G-Men in the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High.
Jackson Toney scored 22 points to pace the Dots, who beat Bluefield in the opening round of the WVSSAC Class AA state tournament last spring en route to a state runner-up finish.
The Dots forced Graham into 18 turnovers, 13 of which were steals. Poca had 10 turnovers, with Graham collecting three steals.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored 14 points to pace the G-Men, who play Radford in a 5 p.m. game at Virginia High today.
Princeton 65
Oak Hill 57, OT
OAK HILL — Princeton overcame a 39-32 deficit in the third quarter and went on to beat Oak Hill 65-57 in overtime.
Chris Hancock scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (6-2). Kris Joyce added 12 and Grant Cochran 11.
Oak Hill (5-5) got a game-high 18 from Jacob Perdue. Ethan Vargo-Thomas and Trevor Kelley added 10 apiece.
The Red Devils will visit Liberty on Monday. Princeton will play Virginia High School Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase.
James Monroe 57
Mount View 36
WELCH — Four players took care of the scoring as Class A No. 2 James Monroe went on the road and defeated Mount View 57-36.
Cameron Thomas led the way for the Mavericks with 18 points. Shad Sauvage followed with 15, Eli Allen 13 and Collin Fox 11.
The Mavs were held to four points in the fourth quarter.
Mount View got nine points from Tony Bailey and seven each from Justin Haggerty and Thomas Bell.
James Monroe (11-1) will host No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Knights (3-4), who were playing their first game since Jan. 5, will visit River View that night.
MCA 61
Victory Baptist 50
PRINCETON — Sam Boothe fired up 34 points, 15 rebounds to lead the Mercer Christian Academy boys past visiting Victory Baptist.
MJ. Patton contributed 13 points, five rebouinds and five assists to the victory. Gage Thompson added eight points.
Bret Cormican scored 17 points to lead the Saints. Ethan Hunt chipped in 14 points.
MCA (11-3) plays Morgantown Christian at home today at 2:30 p.m.
Girls Games
MCA 65
Victory Baptist 41
PRINCETON — Kayley Trump scored 21 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers past the visiting Lady Saints.
Karis Trump added 15 points for MCA (9-2) and Bailee Martin chimed in with 14 points.
Evie Dillon led Victory Baptist with 15 points.
MCA (9-2) will play Morgantown at home at 1 p.m.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Victory Baptist 56
MCA 27
Eli Patton scored 12 points to pace the Cavs. Dylan Jones added six points
Will play Morgantown at 12 noon
Middle School Girls Basketball
Victory Baptist 43, MCA 23
Ella Botts scored 15 points to pace the Lady Cavaliers.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
