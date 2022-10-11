GARDNER — Quarterbacks like to have the football in their hands. Bluefield High School senior Caleb Fuller felt as if he held the public perception of the Beavers’ season in his hands last Friday.
That perception turned decidedly brighter at the final horn, after a 48-34 Bluefield win in an intra-county matchup with the PikeView Panthers in Gardner.
Fuller defended his team from the outset of a postgame interview.
“Our record, coming into this game, was 1-5, but I don’t think that’s a true description of our team, because we’ve played a tough schedule,” the 6-foot-3 quarterback said. “We’re talking, three games lost by a total of nine points.
“We’ve battled all year, through adversity. So it was good to get the win tonight.”
The Beavers dealt successfully with adversity again in the first three quarters on Friday. Fuller played his part, both on defense and on offense, where he was asked to both pass and run. Two of his seven runs reached the PikeView goal line.
On the fourth play of the game, Fuller threw what appeared to be a touchdown pass, but the play was neutralized by a penalty for an ineligible player downfield. On the next snap, Fuller connected with R.J. Hairston for the first score of the contest, a 39-yard pass and run.
Gerard Wade, a Bluefield junior getting a chance to shine, contributed 50 rushing yards in Bluefield’s next scoring drive, tallying a touchdown on a 22-yard run.
Early in the second quarter, Bluefield’s third offensive series started with Anderson Wenning sacking Fuller for an 8-yard loss. That was erased on the next play, a 23-yard pass completion to Hairston.
Fuller used his feet to cap the quick two-minute scoring drive, diving three yards into the end zone. His two-point conversion pass to Braden Fong increased the Beavers’ lead to 24-6.
There were more challenges to come.
PikeView’s Braiden Mullins intercepted Fuller on the last play of the first half. The Panthers held onto the ball for almost six minutes to begin the third quarter. When the Bluefield offense got the ball, a fumble on their first play was recovered by PikeView.
The plucky Panthers drove 71 yards in seven plays to score on a short run by Peyton Mounts and tighten the margin to a one-score differential, 24-18. PikeView covered the ensuing onside kick, but soon fumbled the ball away. Fuller was there on defense to recover it.
Bluefield was driving again as the fourth quarter began, with Fuller in the driver’s seat. He darted back and forth on an 11-yard scoring run, then added two points on a conversion rush, to put the Beavers ahead 32-18.
Fuller’s night was over with 6:05 left on the clock after he tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Fong — who then took over admirably at quarterback for the rest of the game.
All told, Fuller ran for 38 yards and two scores, and completed 12 of his 16 passes for 159 yards. His only incompletion of the second half was a dropped pass. Ten of his plays resulted in Bluefield first downs.
Bluefield head coach Freddie Simon was asked about Fuller after the contest.
“Caleb’s done a super job,” said Simon. “He’s a winner, and a great leader.”
Fuller acknowledged on Friday night that the Beavers’ football season is down to “just a few more to go.” He was optimistic about the remaining regular-season dates, all of which will be home games at Mitchell Stadium.
“Love playing at Mitchell,” he said. “Hopefully, we can take this energy, and have good practices, and come back next week and beat Tazewell.”
