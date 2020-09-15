FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2019, file photo, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente reacts after his team scored against Kentucky in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C. Fuente said he takes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic personally and that he supports team medical experts who say it was the “exact right call” to postpone the Hokies' scheduled upcoming game against Virginia. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)