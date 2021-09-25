ATHENS — Concord and Frostburg State combined for more than 800 yards of offense on Saturday at Callaghan Stadium. However, it was defense that tipped the balance of power in FSU’s favor as the visiting Bobcats took a 42-23 victory.
Less than 40 seconds into the game, Michell West picked off a pass by Concord’s Jack Mangel and carried it 30 yards for a score. Payton Payne, a 279-pound lineman, plucked up a CU fumble later in the half and rambled 55 yards for another touchdown and a 35-6 lead.
“Offensively, we give up two scores to the other team,” said Concord coach Dave Walker. “You can’t win ballgames like that.”
Compounding the deficit was Concord’s inability to control the line of scrimmage.
“We had trouble today at the point of attack,” Walker said. “I thought we really struggled on both sides of the ball. They have a good offensive line, and their running backs are big strong guys that come downhill, so it presented a problem for us.”
Tywan Pearce, a veteran wideout-returner for Concord, said, “Their D-line is, I’m not going to lie, probably one of the best we’re going to play, and they just did their job. We had a game plan for it, but they just came and punched us in the mouth.”
Frostburg (4-0), which amassed 417 yards of offense, got two first-quarter touchdown receptions from Lincoln Ikwubuo, the second of which spanned 58 yards as time ran out in the period.
Concord (1-2) rang up the last 10 points of the game, via a 46-yard touchdown pass from Mangel to Pearce and a 26-yard field goal by Giovanni Christiano with 7:19 left. The Mountain Lions ended with 395 offensive yards.
Dwain Porterfield, another longtime CU athlete, said, “In the past, that team would’ve put up, like, 60 (points) on us. We wouldn’t have came back and scored as much as we did in the second half. We would have just gave up.
“That doesn’t happen, now. So there’s definitely a shift, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”
Mangel completed 33 of his 45 pass attempts for 351 yards, all after his early pick. Pearce was targeted 14 times and caught all the balls thrown his way, for 189 yards and two touchdowns, as he reached 2,000 receiving yards for his collegiate career.
The leading rusher for CU was Kris Copeland, who netted 36 yards on 12 carries.
Concord senior safety Rashon Lusane lead the defensive charts with nine tackles, seven of them solo, and two tackles for loss.
“They kept on running to the short side of the field, and that’s the side I play on. I was just lucky enough to make the plays,” Lusane said.
He said that Frostburg State “made some plays — and we made some plays as well.”
Ikwubuo generated 112 receiving yards for Frostburg State, and 230-pound fullback Gavin Lavat ran 19 times for 76 yards. Quarterback Graham Walker was 10-for-19 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, though the Bobcats were primarily run-first on offense.
“We’re balanced,” said FSU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald. “We want to be 65 percent run, 35 percent pass. I think we’re probably close to that today.”
His team’s trip to Athens wasn’t a bed of roses this time around. He said there was a bus breakdown on the way south from Maryland, and then the driver got lost when he turned off the West Virginia Turnpike.
“We had a wild time, now,” the coach said. “The bus driver took a wrong turn coming in here this morning, and we couldn’t get the bus turned back around. We had a lot of things going against us, travel-wise.”
“I am really proud of our kids’ resolve, how well we played after a bad (road) trip.”
The Frostburg State football program is a relatively recent addition to Division II football and to the Mountain East Conference. Fitzgerald recalled that his program’s first win at the D-2 level came in September 2019 on the Concord field, by a 52-14 margin.
Dave Walker was nowhere near Athens then — in fact, as a high school coach in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was a lot closer geographically to Frostburg, Md.
But he’s aware of the Bobcats’ current status, and of his team’s need to aspire to that.
“Frostburg’s got a great team, obviously,” Walker said. “They’re 4-0. They’ve got it going right now. We want to be where they’re at, here sometime. That’s our goal.”
“We still have a lot of things to work on.”
Porterfield said, “This is the most talented we’ve been since I’ve been here. I fully believe that. It’s just time to go out there and prove that. We’ve got three games under our belt. There’s no reason why we can’t fix the mistakes we’ve made the last three weeks.
“It’s time to put it together, because, right now, it’s really now or never.”
