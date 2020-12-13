BLUEFIELD — With 35 years of basketball coaching in his résumé, Tony Mallamaci has coped with a brimming bucketful of changes.
His most recent retooling involves just a handful of miles on a map, but many would consider it to be daunting.
That verb is not in Mallamaci’s vocabulary.
The “new” varsity boys basketball coach of Bland County High School is probably best known locally for leading the Bluefield High Beavers girls hoops squad to three state tournament appearances, and to No. 1 rankings among Class AA girls teams in West Virginia.
Last year he made the switch back from coaching girls to boys, mirroring his transition decades ago from boys to girls hoops. His coaching career started at Iaeger in his native McDowell County.
“I’ve coached the boys several times,” Mallamaci said on Saturday. “I haven’t really found it to be different. Either way, a jump in either direction, hasn’t seemed different.”
“Basketball is basketball.”
His previous job in Mercer County was as a special education teacher. After many years working patiently in that role, he felt the need to change.
“The main thing why I left Bluefield was, I wanted to get out of special ed,” he said. “There was an opening in P.E. (teaching physical education) in Bland County.”
Last fall, he was hired to coach the Bland County Bears’ junior varsity boys basketball team. That put him in a prime position when the Bears’ legendary varsity head coach, Rich Hankins, retired from the job last spring.
“He retired, and I filled that spot,” Mallamaci said.
His transition into the Bland County community has “been nothing but positive,” he said. “They’ve accepted me well. … They have good people over there.”
The other teachers, coaches and the school administration are “very supporting, very good to work with,” Mallamaci said. “Like a family.”
His biggest hurdle in his new job has stemmed from a tiny virus.
The surges in COVID-19 virus keeps deflecting plans of sports teams in unpredictable ways. Weeks ago, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) ordained that practice for prep basketball teams could begin on Monday, Dec. 7, with games as early as Dec. 21.
The Bears took to the court last Monday. It turned out to be their only practice this month.
“We got one day in,” Mallamaci said. “Then, they closed us down until after New Year’s (Day).”
In preparation for the start of preseason practice, he said, “We did whatever the VHSL was allowing at the time. We were looking at the first day when we could handle the basketball. (When that was disallowed,) we went back to doing individual skill work (and) conditioning. Just trying to make the best of it.”
“You’ve got to be flexible,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mallamaci had some homework to do — including the important task of scoping out the opponents on the Bears’ varsity schedule.
“I’m trying to learn all the teams in the district,” he said. The Bears compete in the Mountain Empire District, which is composed primarily of small, Class A schools like Bland County. But in Virginia, there are exceptions.
“Trying to figure all that out,” he said. “You’ve got some teams that are double-A, but they’re still in your district.”
“Basically, that’s the only difference,” he said.
He’s upbeat about the caliber of players that he is working with in Rocky Gap.
“The kids play hard. They love basketball. It’s a basketball school,” he said.
This year’s varsity roster is dominated by seven seniors, plus one junior..
“They’re very eager to play,” the coach said. Asked about the possible emotion swings caused by changing pandemic restrictions, he said, “There’s no problem with motivation. They’re focused. They just want a chance to play.”
He added, “There are a couple of kids that I may have to pull up to varsity (from the JV level), but I can’t make that determination yet.”
“We’re pretty much guard-oriented,” he said. “We have one (player) who’s 6-5, and the others are from around 5-10 to 6-3.”
There were no 6-foot-5 girls on his Bluefield teams. The Beavers play home games at Brushfork Armory, while Bland County operates out of cozier confines in Rocky Gap. The two locations are only about 13 miles apart on a map. Obviously, however, they’re on opposite sides of East River Mountain, in different states, with different fan bases and entirely separate state governing bodies.
But when you get right down to it, basketball is basketball, and Mallamaci is comfortable in that world.
