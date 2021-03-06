BLUEFIELD — High school wrestling season is over for Graham’s Justin Fritz. He clearly appears to have shifted into football mode.
The five-time state wrestling champ rushed for 147 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns and the G-Men rolled to a 49-6 Southwest District victory over visiting Lebanon at Mitchell Stadium.
Graham quarterback Jamir Blevins completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for 147 yards. His first connection of the day was a 40-yard completion to Zach Dales in double coverage.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had six catches for 82 yards, including a one-handed grab for 28 yards.
Blevins also rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive lineman Brody Meadows had three carries, rushing for 37 yards and a score. On the defensive side of the football he had three tackles. Brian Huggins and Carl Ausborne had 3.5 tackles apiece.
Ben Morgan went 7-for-7 on point-after-touchdown kicks.
Graham travels to Marion next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Honaker 35, Hurley 0
HURLEY, Va. — Skylar Miller rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers went on to collect a 35-0 win at Hurley.
Honaker also got rushing touchdowns from Dakota Hall and Trevor Miller.
Kevin Looney had 111 yards rushing for the Rebels.
Hurley plays Grundy at home on Saturday.
