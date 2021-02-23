SALEM, Va. — Graham’s Justin Fritz won his fourth VHSL state wrestling title and Tazewell’s Josh Herndon got his first in Monday’s VHSL Class 2 Wrestling Tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
Fritz collected his grand slam wrestling at 182, sealing the feat in the Championship Finals by pinning Kyle Coffey of Stuarts Draft in 23 seconds. Wrestling at 285, Herndon pinned Connor McCall of Stuarts Draft in 2:36 to seal the title.
Richlands 113 wrestler Chance Rose battled his way to a championship bout in his weight class, but settled for state runner-up when he was pinned in 2:24 by Poquoson’s James Withrow.
Poquoson earned the Class 2 team championship. In addition to Withrow, the Bull Islanders’ grapplers got individual state titles from Karon Smith (120) and Caden Mason (170) and a state runner-up finish from Joseph Chiappazzi (145)
Graham had three placewinners. Zach Blevins at 195 finished 6th. Tristan Hass at 138 finishing 4th.
Lebanon finished state runner up in the team category, getting a state championship victory in 220 from Trent Ray and another in 152 from Cole Jessee while Ian Willis (126) and Fisher Martin (170) collected state runner up medals.
VHSL Class 2 State Wrestling
Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va.
Feb. 22, 2021
Team Scores
1. Poquoson (Poq) 167.5, 2. Lebanon(Leb) 122.5, 3. James River (JR) 112.5, 4. Glenvar (Gln) 92.0, 5. Clarke County (Clr) 78.0, 6. Strasburg (Str) 77.0, 7. Stuarts Draft (SD) 58.0, 8. Richlands (Ric) 45.5, t9. Graham (Grm) 44.5, King William (KW) 44.5, t11. John Battle (JSB) 44.0, Patrick County (Pat) 44.0, 13. Buffalo Gap (BG) 42.0, 14. Union (U) 37.0, 15. Central (Wis) 26.0, t16. Radford (Rad) 24.0, Tazewell (Taz) 24.0, 18. Amelia (Aml) 19.0, t19. East Rockingham (ER) 17.0, Fort Chiswell (FC) 17.0, 21. Madison County (Mad) 10.0, 22. Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) (SJQ) 9.0, 23. Lee 8.0, 24. Marion (Mrn) 6.0, 25. Bruton (Bru) 0.0
Championship Finals
106 - Heath Burks (Strasburg) dec. James Ruehl (Poquoson), 6-4
113 - James Withrow (Poq) pin. Chance Rose (Richlands), 2:14
120 - Karon Smith (Poquoson)oson pin. Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke Co.), 0:45
126 - Johnathan Almany (John Battle) pin. Ian Willis (Lebanon), 2:02
132 - Jake Cline (Glenvar) dec. Cannon Long (Clarke County), 6-3
138 - Austin Weeks (King William) dec. Ethan Flowers (Glenvar), 6-2
145 - Thomas Potter (Union) dec. Joseph Chiappazzi (Poquoson), 5-3 (SV-1)
152 - Cole Jessee (Lebanon) dec. Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft), 3-2
160 - Hunter Forbes (James River) dec. Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham), 7-0
170 - Caden Mason (Poquoson) pin. Fisher Martin (Lebanon), 1:23
182 - Justin Fritz (Graham) pin. Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft), 0:23
195 - Carder Miller (James River) dec. Michael Oliver (Amelia), 3-1
220 - Trent Ray (Lebanon) pin. Zach Moore (Glenvar), 2:31
285 - Josh Herndon (Tazewell) pin. Connor McCall (Stuarts Draft), 2:36
Third Place
106 - Brenden Phillips (Ric) pin. Timmy Bennett (JR), 1:52
113 - River Smith (Gln) dec. Landon Roper (Clr), 8-6
120 - Hunter Martin (Leb) MD Mason Hylton (Gln), 11-2
126 - Anakin Burks (Str) dec. Chase Cuddy (JR), 3-1
132 - Luke Childress (Leb) pin. Owen Smith (Pat), 3:25
138 - Jaylon Burks (Str) dec. Tristan Hass (Grm), 11-4
145 - Mason Stewart (JR) dec. David Burks (Str), 4-1
152 - Romeo White (KW) dec. Ethan Sneddon (Poq), 4-1
160 - Darious Williams (Pat) MD Jeffery Hildebrand (BG), 11-2
170 - Johnny Satterfield (U) dec. Mark Yoder (BG), 3-0)
182 - Christopher Barber (Poq) dec. Trace Mansfield (Clr), 12-8
195 - Dawson Martin (Rad) dec. Austin Eldridge (Wis), 5-1
220 - Evan Graham (Poq) dec. Conner Lester (FC), 4-2 (SV-1)
285 - Cody Mitchell (Poq) pin. Roger Tapscott (Clr), 1:47
5th Place
106 - Evan Pack (Mad) pin. Nathaniel Gusler (Pat), 2:51
113 - Craig Bowyer (JR) pin. Christopher Faust (JSB), 0:55
120 - Evan Roberts (JSB) dec. Wesley Alexander (Pat), 5-2
126 - Rudy Downey (KW) pin. Ethan Cobbler (Pat), 0:38
132 - Noah Spencer (Ric) TF Cole Ramey (Str), 15-0 (3:15)
138 - Jackson Mullins (Leb) pin. Jesse Abshire (BG), 1:43
145 - Trey Lawrence (Gln) pin. Bryce Hildebrand (BG), 0:45
152 - Alvaro Wong (Clr) pin. Blake Dunn (FC), 2:13
160 - Grayson Huff (Lee) dec. Jason (Blaine) Pittman (JSB), 9-3
170 - Lance Duncan (Rad) pin. Colby Shaw (Str), 2:24
182 - Addison McCaleb (JR) dec. Brodie Bryant (Wis), 7-3
195 - Cameron Martinez (SJQ) pin. Zach Blevins (Grm), 1:59
220 - Andrew Richardson (BG) dec. Landen Mabe (Mrn), 6-5
285 - Austin Clevinger (Wis) pin. Dakota Gilliam (JR), 1:46
Semifinals
106
Heath Burks (Str) dec. Brenden Phillips (Ric), 4-1
James Ruehl (Poq) pin. Timmy Bennett (JR), 2:12
113
Chance Rose (Ric) MD Landon Roper (Clr), 14-1
James Withrow (Poq) pin. Craig Bowyer (JR), 4:34
120
Wyatt Stemberger (Clr) dec. Hunter Martin (Leb), 8-3
Karon Smith (Poq) TF Mason Hylton (Gln), 16-1 (2:13)
126
Johnathan Almany (JSB) pin. Anakin Burks (Str), 1:14
Ian Willis (Leb) pin. Chase Cuddy (JR), 4:51
132
Jake Cline (Gln) dec. Luke Childress (Leb), 4-3
Cannon Long (Clr) dec. Owen Smith (Pat), 7-6
138
Ethan Flowers (Gln) dec. Jackson Mullins (Leb), 7-3
Austin Weeks (KW) dec. Jaylon Burks (Str), 6-1
145
Thomas Potter (U) dec. Trey Lawrence (Gln), 8-4
Joseph Chiappazzi (Poq) dec. David Burks (Str), 2-1
152
Cole Jessee (Leb) dec. Ethan Sneddon (Poq), 4-3
Asher Coffey (Stu) pin. Romeo White (KW), 1:31
160
Hunter Forbes (JR) pin. Jeffery Hildebrand (BG), 1:39
Tanner Baugher (ER) dec. Darious Williams (Pat), 8-4
170
Caden Mason (Poq) dec. Johnny Satterfield (U), 3-1
Fisher Martin (Leb) dec. Mark Yoder (BG), 12-10
182
Justin Fritz (Grm) pin. Christopher Barber (Poq), 1:56
Kyle Coffey (SD) pin. Addison McCaleb (JR), 1:56
195
Michael Oliver (Aml) MD Dawson Martin (Rad), 17-5
Carder Miller (JR) pin. Cameron Martinez (SJQ), 1:22
220
Trent Ray (Leb) dec. Evan Graham (Poq), 4-1 (TB-1)
Zach Moore (Gln) dec. Andrew Richardson (BG), 7-3
285
Josh Herndon (Taz) dec. Roger Tapscott (Clr), 7-0
Connor McCall (SD) pin. Austin Clevinger (Wis), 0:47
Quarterfinals
106
Brenden Phillips (Ric) pin. Brooklyn McClure (KW), 1:17
Heath Burks (Str) pin. Nathaniel Gusler (Pat), 0:21
Timmy Bennett (JR) pin. Evan Pack (Mad), 2:39
James Ruehl (Poq) pin. Owen Almany (JSB), 0:58
113
Chance Rose (Ric) pin. Haley Viars (KW), 1:44
Landon Roper (Clr) dec. River Smith (Gln), 6-3
Craig Bowyer (JR) pin. Jovial Hatcher (SD), 0:32
James Withrow (Poq) pin. Christopher Faust (JSB), 2:13
120
Hunter Martin (Leb) - Bye
Wyatt Stemberger (Clr) pin. Wesley Alexander (Pat), 0:56
Mason Hylton (Gln) pin. Joshua James Lamb (Mad), 2:18
Karon Smith (Poq) pin. Evan Roberts (JSB), 2:16
126
Johnathan Almany (JSB) pin. Jared Blake (Poq), 0:19
Anakin Burks (Str) pin. Ethan Cobbler (Pat), 0:34
Chase Cuddy (JR) pin. DaQuan Ravenal (Mad), 0:31
Ian Willis (Leb) pin. Rudy Downey (KW), 2:14
132
Luke Childress (Leb) pin. Cole Ramey (Str), 0:43
Jake Cline (Gln) MD Erik Goins (Bru), 12-4
Owen Smith (Pat) pin. Caleb O`Brien (Aml), 0:43
Cannon Long (Clr) pin. Noah Spencer (Ric), 4:27
138
Jackson Mullins (Leb) pin. Jesse Abshire (BG), 1:14
Ethan Flowers (Gln) dec. Cody Filicko (Bru), 5-3 (SV-1)
Austin Weeks (KW) TF Jonathan Blevins (FC), 16-0 (4:38)
Jaylon Burks (Str) MD Tristan Hass (Grm), 11-2
145
Thomas Potter (U) pin. Bryce Hildebrand (BG), 2:29
Trey Lawrence (Gln) pin. Isaac Gilman (Aml), 0:37
Joseph Chiappazzi (Poq) dec. Mason Stewart (JR), 2-0
David Burks (Str) pin. Kalib Simmons (Ric), 1:39
152
Cole Jessee (Leb) dec. Alvaro Wong (Clr), 1-0
Ethan Sneddon (Poq) pin. Alvis (Trey) Robertson (Pat), 4:42
Romeo White (KW) pin. Blake Dunn (FC), 1:09
Asher Coffey (Stu) pin. Connor Cole (Ric), 0:15
160
Jeffery Hildebrand (BG) dec. Grayson Huff (Lee), 6-4
Hunter Forbes (JR) TF Samuel Villasenor (Poq), 16-0 (3:00)
Darious Williams (Pat) pin. Nathan Severance (Bru), 1:59
Tanner Baugher (ER) MD Jason (Blaine) Pittman (JSB), 11-2
170
Johnny Satterfield (U) pin. Adam Coleman (JR), 2:00
Caden Mason (Poq) pin. Colby Shaw (Str), 2:36
Mark Yoder (BG) pin. Logan Haslacker (Bru), 2:24
Fisher Martin (Leb) MD Lance Duncan (Rad), 19-6
182
Justin Fritz (Grm) pin. Evan Quesenberry (FC), 0:36
Christopher Barber (Poq) MD Trace Mansfield (Clr), 9-1
Kyle Coffey (SD) - Bye
Addison McCaleb (JR) dec. Brodie Bryant (Wis), 5-2
195
Dawson Martin (Rad) pin. Austin Eldridge (Wis), 4:39
Michael Oliver (Aml) pin. Titus Hensler (Clr), 1:53
Cameron Martinez (SJQ) dec. Josiah Selby (Bru), 9-2
Carder Miller (JR) pin. Zach Blevins (Grm), 1:17
220
Trent Ray (Leb) pin. Conner Lester (FC), 4:09)
Evan Graham (Poq) dec. Michael Perozich (Clr), 2-0)
Andrew Richardson (BG) pin. Pete Overton (Bru), 0:58)
Zach Moore (Gln) pin. Landen Mabe (Mrn), 3:45)
285
Josh Herndon (Taz) pin. Ricky Bailey (Rad), 0:55)
Roger Tapscott (Clr) dec. Cody Mitchell (Poq), 7-2)
Connor McCall (SD) pin. William Wilson (Aml), 0:42)
Austin Clevinger (Wis) pin. Dakota Gilliam (JR), 2:31)
==================
Consi. Round 1
106
Nathaniel Gusler (Pat) dec. Brooklyn McClure (KW), 13-9
Evan Pack (Mad) pin. Owen Almany (JSB), 1:50
113
River Smith (Gln) pin. Haley Viars (KW), 0:22
Christopher Faust (JSB) pin. Jovial Hatcher (SD), 1:27
120
Wesley Alexander (Pat) - Bye
Evan Roberts (JSB) pin. Joshua James Lamb (Mad), 4:20
126
Ethan Cobbler (Pat) pin. Jared Blake (Poq), 1:38
Rudy Downey (KW) pin. DaQuan Ravenal (Mad), 0:22
132
Cole Ramey (Str) dec. Erik Goins (Bru), 11-4
Noah Spencer (Ric) MD Caleb O`Brien (Aml), 11-0
138
Jesse Abshire (BG) dec. Cody Filicko (Bru), 5-4
Tristan Hass (Grm) TF Jonathan Blevins (FC), 18-2 (4:57)
145
Bryce Hildebrand (BG) pin. Isaac Gilman (Aml), 0:34
Mason Stewart (JR) pin. Kalib Simmons (Ric), 1:37
152
Alvaro Wong (Clr) MD Alvis (Trey) Robertson (Pat), 14-6
Blake Dunn (FC) pin. Connor Cole (Ric), 2:41
160
Grayson Huff (Lee) pin. Samuel Villasenor (Poq), 2:14
Jason (Blaine) Pittman (JSB) dec. Nathan Severance (Bru), 6-0
170
Colby Shaw (Str) pin. Adam Coleman (JR), 1:38
Lance Duncan (Rad) dec. Logan Haslacker (Bru), 4-0
182
Trace Mansfield (Clr) pin. Evan Quesenberry (FC), 1:19
Brodie Bryant (Wis) - Bye
195
Austin Eldridge (Wis) pin. Titus Hensler (Clr), 2:29
Zach Blevins (Grm) pin. Josiah Selby (Bru), 1:53
220
Conner Lester (FC) dec. Michael Perozich (Clr), 6-5
Landen Mabe (Mrn) pin. Pete Overton (Bru), 0:45
285
Cody Mitchell (Poq) pin. Ricky Bailey (Rad), 0:55
Dakota Gilliam (JR) pin. William Wilson (Aml), 0:38
Cons. Rd. 2 - Consi. Semis
106
Timmy Bennett (JR) pin. Nathaniel Gusler (Pat), 2:15
Brenden Phillips (Ric) pin. Evan Pack (Mad), 2:21
113
River Smith (Gln) dec. Craig Bowyer (JR), 5-4
Landon Roper (Clr) MD Christopher Faust (JSB), 13-1
120
Mason Hylton (Gln) pin. Wesley Alexander (Pat), 0:50
Hunter Martin (Leb) TF Evan Roberts (JSB), 15-0 (3:49
126
Chase Cuddy (JR) pin. Ethan Cobbler (Pat), 1:18
Anakin Burks (Str) pin. Rudy Downey (KW), 0:53
132
Owen Smith (Pat) pin. Cole Ramey (Str), 4:38
Luke Childress (Leb) pin. Noah Spencer (Ric), 0:42
138
Jaylon Burks (Str) pin. Jesse Abshire (BG), 2:00
Tristan Hass (Grm) pin. Jackson Mullins (Leb), 2:57
145
David Burks (Str) pin. Bryce Hildebrand (BG), 3:22
Mason Stewart (JR) dec. Trey Lawrence (Gln), 6-4 (TB-1)
152
Romeo White (KW) dec. Alvaro Wong (Clr), 8-6 (SV-1)
Ethan Sneddon (Poq) pin. Blake Dunn (FC), 2:55
160
Darious Williams (Pat) pin. Grayson Huff (Lee), 3:32
Jeffery Hildebrand (BG) dec. Jason (Blaine) Pittman (JSB), 5-3
170
Mark Yoder (BG) pin. Colby Shaw (Str), 1:29
Johnny Satterfield (U) MD Lance Duncan (Rad), 11-2
182
Trace Mansfield (Clr) pin. Addison McCaleb (JR), 2:43
Christopher Barber (Poq) dec. Brodie Bryant (Wis), 7-4
195
Austin Eldridge (Wis) MD Cameron Martinez (SJQ), 11-2
Dawson Martin (Rad) pin. Zach Blevins (Grm), 3:28
220
Conner Lester (FC) pin. Andrew Richardson (BG), 2:50
Evan Graham (Poq) dec. Landen Mabe (Mrn), 7-5 (SV-1)
285
Cody Mitchell (Poq) pin. Austin Clevinger (Wis), 0:47
Roger Tapscott (Clr) dec. Dakota Gilliam (JR), 6-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.