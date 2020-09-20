PRINCETON — The Princeton High School football team has believed all along that it has been better than last year’s 2-8 record. The Tigers showed that Friday night, knocking off a 2019 Class AAA state semifinalist.
Princeton (1-1) dominated all three phases of the football game against Parkersburg South (1-2), jumping out to a 22-0 lead at the half on its way to a 34-14 win at Hunnicutt Stadium.
“It feels really good to have a win like this and we just need to keep pushing forward,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Ethan Parsons.
Princeton had won only four games in its first three years under head coach Chris Pedigo, who was tasked with building a program that only had one winning season this decade.
Friday’s win was the second against the Patriots in 10 meetings between the schools. The other victory occurred in 2002 in double overtime.
“Obviously ... probably the biggest win that this team’s had and this program has had in quite some time,” Pedigo said. “We came out and we were great in all phases.”
The first nine points of the game were scored courtesy of the Princeton punt return unit. Josiah Honaker took the Parkersburg South punt off of one bounce and dashed towards the Tigers sideline before sprinting into the open space for a 70-yard punt return touchdown.
“Whenever I cut the corner I just have faith in my teammates and I saw a gap so i took it,” Honaker said.
Early in the second quarter the Tigers forced a punt after Brodee Rice sacked the Patriots quarterback at their 13-yard line and Amir Powell blocked the ensuing punt with the ball rolling out of the end zone for a safety.
With the momentum on its side, Princeton started to find its offensive rhythm thanks to a stout offensive line. The line opened up room in the running game and gave quarterback Grant Cochran time to find his receivers.
“Big or small, I trust my lineman a hundred percent every time,” Powell said. The senior finished with 125 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
The Patriots had multiple players blitzing every play out of their 3-4 formation. Keeping track of the movement was the focus of a lot of practice this week for the Tigers.
“We worked on blitz pick-up all week, it was almost exhaustive how much we worked. We overworked it, but we did it for a reason,” Pedigo said.
Cochran connected with Honaker on a deep pass that resulted in a 68-yard touchdown with just three minutes left in the first half. The Patriots defense anticipated a short pass after the previous three plays had been short passes.
The sophomore quarterback finished with 276 yards passing on the night. Honaker caught three passes for 108 yards. Honaker also had 32 yards rushing.
Princeton added another TD in the final minute of the first half when Cochran found Parsons in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown reception. The play was set up by a 54-yard run from Powell that flipped the field.
Parsons caught seven passes for for a team-high 114 yards with the Patriots sending their top defensive backs at him and Honaker. Both receivers went over the century mark for the game.
Defensively Princeton shut down Parkersburg South in the first half allowing only 99 yards passing and 64 rushing yards on 27 carries.
“Our secondary we feel like is one of the best around and our run defense really showed up tonight,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers were not able to hold to high-scoring Patriots off the board in the second half but only allowed 347 yards and repelled Parkersburg South multiple times in the red zone.
In the second half Parkersburg South was able to put together longer drives by going into an uptempo offense that prevented Princeton from making many substitutions.
Two rushing touchdowns were scored by the Patriots in the second half. South was able to recover an onside kick, but never got closer than 14 points.
“We talked about it at halftime ... that it was going to be exhaustive, it was going to hurt and we were going to have to push through that wall that maybe we haven’t pushed through before. And I think we did,” Pedigo said.
Carter Meachum picked off a pass on the Patriots’ first drive of the third quarter after they had gotten good field position and picked up a pair of first downs.
In the second half the Tigers focused on the running game. Aided by the strong offensive line, Princeton was able to churn up the clock on drives that included a pair of rushing touchdown by Powell of 10 and 2 yards. On the longer of the two, Powell dragged a pair of Patriots into the end zone with him.
“These guys know what they can do and we showed tonight that we could play with anybody,” Pedigo said.
After dealing with with many injuries last year in key positions and having a lot of young players step into starting roles sooner than planned, the team has high hopes for this season with all of the experience they have returning. Princeton knows that it needs to be much better at the end of the regular season than it is now.
“I definitely feel like we can go deep in the playoffs, but we are nowhere near where we want to be yet. We have not reached our full potential yet. This is just a glimpse.” Honaker said.
Princeton hosts a rematch with Mercer County arch-rival Bluefield this Friday at 7 p.m. The teams met Sept. 4 in a mutual season opener. Neither squad had the benefit of a scrimmage prior to the game. The Beavers won that contest at Mitchell Stadium, 15-13.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Parkersburg South… 0 0 7 7 — 14
Princeton…………… 7 15 6 6 — 34
First Quarter
P — Josiah Honaker 70-yard punt return (Casey Geso kick) 2:40
Second Quarter
P — Safety 10:39
P — Honaker 68-yard pass from Grant Cochran (kick missed) 3:24
P — Ethan Parsons 19-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 41.9
Third Quarter
P — Amir Powell 10-yard run (pass failed) 7:13
PS — Cyrus Traugh 9-yard run (Nicolas Murphy kick) 4:24
Fourth Quarter
PS — Sam Schuler 1-yard run (Murphy kick) 3:26
P — Powell 2-yard run (kick missed) 49.3
———
Team Statistics
First downs: PS 21; P 15. Rush-Yards: PS 52-171; P 28-178. Pass yards: PS 176; P 276. Comp-Att-Int: PS 18-28-1; P 18-30-1. Fumbles-lost: PS 2-0; P 1-0. Penalty-Yards: PS 4-20; P 4-41. Punts-Avg.: PS 4-27.3; P 1-41.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: PS Devin Gaines 16-62, Cyrus Traugh 12-46, Aiden Cooke 10-42, Sam Schuler 10-23, Jake Hogsett 1-2. P Amir Powell 17-125, Josiah Honaker 4-32, Ethan Parsons 1-9 rush, Grant Cochran 3-(-5).
Passing: PS Sam Shuler 18-28-0 td-176-1 int. P Grant Cochran 18-30-2 td-276-1 int.
Receiving: PS Jake Hogsett 5-49, Levi Rice 4-23, Cyrus Traugh 2-33, Landon Francisco 2-26, Aiden Cooke 3-18, Tristan Walker 1-2. P Ethan Parsons 7-114, Josiah Honaker 3-108, Eli Padgett 4-16, Carter Meachum 2-17, Amir Powell 1-14.
Turnovers: PS Trent Parsons interception; P Carter Meachum interception.
