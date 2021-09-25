GALAX, Va. — After playing a close first half the Graham High School football team erupted for three unanswered third-quarter scores to seal up a 28-0 non-district win at Galax on Friday night.
Ty’Drez Clements initiated scoring for the unbeaten G-Men in the first quarter with an explosive 84-yard scoring run capped by Ben Morgan’s point-after touchdown kick.
The second quarter evolved into a mutual defensive standoff, with Graham (4-0) being held to a missed field goal and the Maroon Tide also being confounded in the red zone with a missed field goal. The G-Men took a 7-0 advantage into intermission.
Graham quarterback Zach Blevins ignited the scoring flurry with his 10-yard scoring run capped by a Morgan kick. Blevins collected a special teams score for the G-Men next, blocking a Galax punt attempt and scooping it up to score on a 10-yard return.
Blevins completed his well-rounded outing, hitting Braden Watkins with a 16-yard scoring pass to cap scoring for the night.
Clements led Graham rushing, accumulating 171 yards on 13 carries. Blevins rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries, also completing 4 of 20 passing attempts for 32 yards. Khiamani Vineyard had two catches for 19 yards.
The G-Men defense confined Galax (3-2) to 191 yards total offense while keeping the Maroon Tide out of the end zone.
Sean Hughes had 7.5 tackles to lead the Graham defense. Blevins had four tackles with two sacks and Ethan Church had 5.5 tackles.
The G-Men were slated to face another Mountain Empire District opponent in George Wythe next Friday but the Maroons are currently locked down by COVID-19 protocols. The Graham athletic department is trying to find another opponent to schedule for next week.
At Galax High School
Graham 28, Galax 0
Graham........7 0 21 0 — 28
Galax...........0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 84 run (Ben Morgan kick)
Second Quarter
Pair of missed FG, Gra missed FG, Gx missed FG
Third Quarter
Gra— Zach Blevins 10 run (Morgan kick)
Blevins punt
Gra — Blevins blocked 10 punt return (Morgan kick) 21-0 7:30 remaining
Gra — Braden Watkins 16 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick) 28-0
Tug Valley 46, Hurley 12
TUG VALLEY — Tug Valley scored all of its 46 points in the first half in a one-sided win over the visiting Rebels.
Alex Duty scored for Hurley in a 38 yard scoring scramble late in the second quarter. Caden Mullins scored on an 11-yard run in the third period.
Hurley plays Rye Cove on Tuesday at The Cliff. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
HONAKER, Va. — Sean Gill passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and the Honaker Tigers outscored visiting Grundy 34-28 in a Black Diamond District horse race.
Skylar Miller had four catches for 73 yards. Aidan Lowe led the Tigers in rushing, carrying the football 13 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Ian Scammell paced the Golden Wave with 41 carries for 244 yards and four touchdowns.
