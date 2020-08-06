CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trip from his hometown of Charlotte, N.C. to Bluefield, Va. this weekend to compete in the Appalachian Amateur golf tournament will be something of a sentimental journey for Rick Fricke.
The 52-year old Fricke grew up in Tazewell and learned to play golf at the Fincastle course. He began competing in the Pocahontas Men’s Amateur in the mid-1990s, continuing until the tournament ended its 46 year run in 2015.
“[Former Fincastle golf pro] Vic Sorrell taught me a lot about the game, and I played collegiate golf for four years at Bluefield State,” said Fricke.
During his time with the Big Blues, Fricke won all-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.
Fricke then pursued becoming a club professional, moving to the Huntington area, where he was the club professional at the Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville, WVa. After a few years there, he regained his amateur status and began playing in the Pocahontas in the mid-1990s.
“Some of my fondest and most painful memories of the Pocahontas occurred in 1997,” he remembered. “I was the tournament leader with one hole to play, and put my drive on 18 in the fairway.”
Then misfortune struck, and a double-bogey on Fincastle’s tricky final hole dropped Fricke from the lead into a tie for second place.
“I still think about that,” Fricke said.
David Havens won the tournament that year, then turned pro shortly afterward.
“I finished regulation play tied for second with (seven-time Pocahontas winner) Todd Satterfield. Back then, a playoff was held to break the second place tie. I didn’t have time to dwell on what had just happened to me. Todd was a tremendous golfer, and I had to get back into a competitive mindset immediately,” Fricke said.
Fricke was able to outlast Satterfield to win the playoff on the second extra hole.
“To win a playoff against a golfer of Todd’s caliber was certainly a great memory,” Fricke said.
Fricke, now in the mortgage business in Charlotte, is really excited about the return to Fincastle of an area-wide amateur golf championship, as the Appalachian Amateur begins on Saturday.
“The Appalachian Amateur is absolutely fantastic for Bluefield and the area,” he said.
“The golfing community really appreciates the sponsors, Ramey Ford and Ramsey Industrial, for their support. We’re grateful for people like Hunter and John O’Neal, Ben and Bob Ramsey, and others who took the initiative and brought an area amateur championship back to Fincastle.”
“People always turned out to watch the Pocahontas, and I know there’ll be a lot of folks from the community who’ll attend this tournament, as well,” he continued. “The Appalachian Amateur’s format (with a championship flight, several additional flights, and a senior division) really opens up the tournament to a lot of players.”
The course remains familiar enough territory to Fricke that he knows to be wary of the challenges it holds.
“The Fincastle course has always demanded due diligence and the ability to think your way through each round,” Fricke said. “I’ll be playing in the senior division. My goals—to participate, play well, and renew acquaintances with friends I haven’t seen as often since the Pocahontas ended.”
