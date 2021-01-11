ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team kept the faith and rode some late heroics by a couple of freshmen to grab a 70-67 victory from West Virginia State on Sunday afternoon at the Carter Center.
Concord (1-1) was down 16 points, 45-29, at halftime to the Yellow Jackets (0-2) after CU got outscored 30-13 in the second quarter. The deficit got as large as 19 points in the third quarter before the home squad gained its footing thanks to concentration on the defensive end of the floor.
“We started getting stops,” said Concord head coach Kenny Osborne.
“They (State) couldn’t get into their press. So if we weren’t getting pressed, we could do better on the offensive end. I think that was the biggest key, that our offense got better.”
“I thought we did a great job there, halfway through the third and (into) the fourth quarter, of having great energy on the defensive end ... and there we went.”
Freshmen Maddie Ratcliff and Jaisah Smith combined for six straight points to bring the State lead down to 54-44 in the third quarter. Ratcliffe nailed the last two field goals of the period, and also the first two points of the final quarter, and the gap narrowed to 61-57.
Osborne said the freshman guards “gave us all kinds of energy off the bench.”
The Yellow Jackets did not score in the final 2:21 of the game. Concord senior Riley Fitzwater put the Mountain Lions ahead for good, 68-67, with a basket from the paint, and junior Maggie Guynn closed it out with a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds to go.
Osborne attributed the solid play at the end of the game to “the success we’ve had in the last couple of years. The older kids bought into what we had to do to get stops.”
Fitzwater, who scored seven of Concord’s first eight points, finished with yet another double-double. She scored a game-high 26 points to go with 12 rebounds and eight of Concord’s 11 shot blocks. Tamra Scott had a great game off the bench, with seven rebounds and two blocks in six minutes of action. Guynn had 20 points and eight boards.
Ratcliff scared 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, and Smith got 23 minutes of game action, providing four steals, two assists and seven points -- including one of CU’s two 3-point field goals for the night.
Defensive rebounds accounted for 34 of CU’s 44 boards on Sunday. The victors shot only 2 for 14 from 3-point range but made 49.2 percent (29-for-59) of its overall shots from the field, including 50 in the paint. The visitors shot 27.2 percent (25-for-92).
Two substitutes for State, Alexis Hall and Erin Whitehead, led the team with 12 points each and were also the Yellow Jackets’ rebounding leaders.
Getting to a 1-1 record to start this coronavirus-delayed season “feels good,” Osborne said, “because you never know. As I told our kids, you play every game like your last because you don’t know when it’s going to come to an end. You’ve just got to take one game at a time and play every game like it’s your last.”
In the men’s game, Concord saw a 38-36 halftime advantage disappear, as West Virginia State scored 53 points in the second half to claim an 89-74 road win in a game that had eight lead changes.
The teams were practically even in field-goal accuracy, but the visiting Yellow Jackets sank 22 of 30 free throws, and forced 15 Concord turnovers.
Malik Johnson had 23 points and five rebounds to pace Concord (0-2). Point guard Ethan Heller had eight points, seven assists and a pair of steals. David Mulumba tossed in 12 points, going 4 for 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
Four starters for West Virginia State (1-1) had 13 or more points. The game’s top point producer was Glen Abram, who finished with 32 points and four assists.
Concord hosts West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday in Athens in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Spectators are not allowed due to the virus epidemic, but the games will be live-streamed by the Mountain East Conference.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.