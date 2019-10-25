ATHENS — Freshman quarterback Matt Shearer will convene the first huddle of the Concord University offense this Saturday when the Mountain Lions take on a strong squad of Urbana Blue Knights in central Ohio.
Shearer went 17 for 22 passing for 237 yards in a relief role last weekend in a loss on homecoming day, scrambling away from pressure and finding his receivers for a spark that “really lit our fuse a little bit,” as head coach Paul Price put it.
Announcing the change in the starting quarterback on Wednesday, Price said, “You can’t argue with production. … Where we are offensively, it only makes sense.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Akin is expected to also see playing time “because there’s things that Kyle does extremely well,” Price said.Urbana University (5-2) is tough against the run, allowing opponents an average of 97.1 yards per game, but yielding 231 yards to opposing passers on average.
“Throwing the football on Saturday likely will increase, to a certain degree,” Price said. Addressing the CU run game that produced negative-19 yards last weekend, he said, “There will be less of a menu, but we hope that the diet is a little bit better.”
Urbana quarterback Eddie Stockett was named offensive player of the week in the Mountain East Conference for his work in last Saturday’s 35-31 comeback win over West Virginia State.
Stockett threw for 236 yards, including touchdown passes of 30, 36 and 50 yards. He scored the other two Urbana touchdowns in the victory, including the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining.
Price said that Stockett is “a real field general. He gets the ball down the field, one way or another. That’s going to be our challenge, to defend him.”
The Concord coach continues to point out silver linings in his team’s 0-7 season.
“We ended up with 27 points (last Saturday), the highest total we’ve had all year, so there were some pluses that we took from the game,” he said on Wednesday. “That’s how we deal with things, and we’re moving on to this game against Urbana.”“We look to go up there and obviously improve on all the things we’ve been doing for the past two weeks. We’ve been busy, to say the least, because there’s been a lot to work on.”
“We just need to win third downs and get off the field,” he said.
“I feel like we’re ready to make a surge here at the end of the year — especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
Concord’s Tywan Pearce, a league leader in kick returns and pass-catching, said on Saturday, “We’re capable of doing it. We have the weapons on the outside. I think those things we’re doing well, we need to keep working those things and get better at those things. I think that’ll be big, going into the next week at Urbana. Just keep this train moving.”
By the numbers: Concord’s Brandon Plyler is fourth in the MEC in receiving yards (621) and Pearce is ninth (450). Pearce is third in all-purpose yards per game, averaging 156.2 in six outings. Urbana leads the conference in total defense (328.6 yards per game) and in time of possession by its offense (32:48 per contest).
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
