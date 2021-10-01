The renewal of the Class AAA gridiron rivalry between Princeton and Woodrow Wilson was one of the COVID-19 casualties of the 2020 football season.
This time, Tiger head coach Chris Pedigo hopes fate will smile on the resumption of the series.
An unbeaten streak will be on the line when Princeton (3-0) travels to Beckley to face the Flying Eagles (2-2) at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve had a good week of practice, considering we’ve been down for two weeks,” said Pedigo, who still has several players in quarantine this week. “We have the majority of our guys, but we still have a few out.”
Last year the Tigers were roaring toward Beckley after a 68-33 win over Class AAA John Marshall when a COVID-19 quarantine fell upon Pedigo’s team like shades from the prison house. The two teams hadn’t met on the gridiron since 2014 but the scheduled reunion at Hunnicutt Stadium was waylaid by the pandemic. The Flying Eagles scheduled a rematch with Greenbrier East in that game’s stead. The Tigers eventually resumed play but were unable to reschedule WW.
This year’s circumstances are a bit different. On Monday the Tigers emerged from a two-week total hiatus due to a county-wide cessation of all athletic activities thanks to a dramatic local spike in the incidence of COVID-19. Princeton hasn’t played since a 55-30 win over Oak Hill on Sept. 10. Last week, Woodrow Wilson defeated Morgantown 28-27 in overtime at Beckley. The Tigers are No. 5 in the Class AAA ratings. The Flying Eagles are No. 16 and highly motivated.
“We’re their homecoming and it’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere,” Pedigo said.
Last year, Pedigo’s ‘Flying Tigers’ were making headlines thanks to the aerial antics of school record-setting sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran and one of the best receiving tandem’s in the state: Josiah Honaker and Ethan Parsons. Both were first team All-Class AAA selections with Parsons winning the state’s coveted Randy Moss Award, which is given annually to West Virginia’s top high school pass-catcher. Both players were obviously valued coverage assets on the defensive side of the football.
This year, Woodrow Wilson’s passing tandem of quarterback Maddex McMillen and wide receiver Keynan Cook are the “Flyboys” making headlines for the Flying Eagles. McMillen — who lines up as a running back in alternate offensive looks with Elijah Redfern taking the snaps — was 11-of-15 for 150 yard and two touchdowns versus Morgantown.
Cook had six catches for 133 yards with two touchdown receptions — including an acrobatic 48-yard highlight reel score. On defense, Cook put the dagger in the Mohigans comeback hopes with a late interception — his second pick of the year.
“I saw them Friday and I was extremely impressed. They can go spread when they want to and that Cook kid might best kid at wide receiver in southern West Virginia — maybe even the state. He is that impressive,” Pedigo said. “They can also go into that double wing ... old-school Beckley football. They were able to control the line of scrimmage. I was really impressed with what they did against a really good-looking Morgantown line.”
Cochran has so far this season not produced passing numbers quite as explosive as what he generated for Princeton as a freshman and a sophomore, but thanks to the steady matriculation of the Tigers’ offensive front, the successes are tabulated differently these days. The Princeton big men have enabled the Tigers to pound the football on opponents and take control of the clock.
The pass remains an integral component of Princeton’s spread offense and the threat is real. Cochran is older, wiser and more patient. All you have to do is look at Cochran’s line from the Oak Hill game — he completed 19 of 23 pass attempts with no interceptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns — to know that he is cool, efficient and as dangerous as a heart attack.
“We have a good quarterback and some good receivers. We were able to throw the ball to eight different receivers in the last game that we played. It’s hard for defenses to just key one one person. And we feel like we’ve got a lot of guys who can do things after the catch. If we can keep that balance [between running and throwing] and use all those receivers — we feel like a good little recipe there,” Pedigo said.
A cadre of fresh legs in the backfield is stepping up a rushing capability that Amir Powell, whose breakout senior season was crucial to Princeton’s winning ways in 2020, established last season. This year’s backfield is getting it done by committee.
“You’ve seen Brodee Rice, freshman Jacob Young and senior Noah Basham ... you’ve seen all those guys touch it at different times in the first three games,” Pedigo said.
“We started winning football games when we started running the football successfully. We want to be able to throw and to run ... you need to be able to run the football when you need to,” the Tigers head coach said.
Princeton’s unbeaten status notwithstanding, Pedigo has exhorted his troops to be wary of riding into an ambush this week — especially in light of the Tigers’ two-week layoff. Woodrow will surely look to seize command early and a sluggish start on the part of Princeton could snowball into a catastrophe. The Tigers are fast becoming one of those teams other teams take pride in toppling.
“We need to go up there and treat it like a playoff game. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Pedigo said.
