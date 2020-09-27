PRINCETON — It is rare for teams to meet twice in a regular season but that is what Bluefield and Princeton did Friday night at Hunnicutt Stadium.
After a defensive battle in the first week the explosive offenses showed up and Bluefield (3-0) came up with three defensive stops in the fourth quarter to win 54-40.
The teams combined for 937 yards of offense and the largest lead was seven points up until the final two minutes of the game.
“We knew it was going to be a close game. We just knew we had to offensively come out and score and score,” said Bluefield senior quarterback Carson Deeb.
Princeton (1-2) jumped out to an early 14-7 lead as the Beavers had five penalties in the first quarter but tied it at the half before trading touchdowns until the fourth quarter.
“This is one of the better teams they’ve had in a few years and our players had some early penalties, getting down early again and didn’t quit and finally in that fourth quarter took advantage of a couple turnovers,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Up 47-40 halfway through the fourth quarter the Beavers got their first turnover of the game when the Tigers pass caromed off a facemark and into the air where defensive lineman DJ Fuller snagged it.
“That was so clutch. That decided the game,” Deeb said.
Bluefield then scored in five plays as Jaeon Flack had his only four carries of the game including a 16-yard run for his first touchdown of the season to extend the lead to the final score.
Both teams were able to sustain long drives while also connecting on big plays throughout the night. Those big plays were the determining factor as four of its six drives in the second half.
“What it really came down to was they made more big plays than we did,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo.
Deeb finished with 307 yards passing including a 79-yard strike to Brandon Wiley early in the third quarter. Wiley had 199 yards receiving and also scored on a 19-yard sweep to open the fourth quarter.
Jacorian Green had 54 receiving yards including a 19-yard touchdown on a slant and Juwaun Green had 34 yards.
“I feel like I got the best guys around me in the state,” Deeb said.
Facing a secondary that is very tall and able to win battles in the air Bluefield focused on using its speed to beat the defense deep and evade tacklers on short passes.
“We knew we couldn’t do any kind of high-point balls so we just had to do what we do little quick stuff and deep stuff and just use our speed to our advantage.” Deeb said.
The rushing attack of the Beavers piled up 217 yards even though no one player had more than 548yards and seven players had multiple carries.
Deep scored all three of the Bluefield touchdowns in the first half, two of then on designed runs from the one-yard line and then a five yard scramble. He finished with 42 yards rushing behind Shawn Mitchell’s 54 and Jacob Martin’s 58.
With the Beavers clinging to a one-point lead after the Tigers got a 69-yard touchdown pass from Grant Cochran to Ethan Parsons they were able to march down the field with Ryker Brown taking the snap one yard to extend the lead to 47-40.
After holding the Beavers to only two touchdowns in the opening week and then a high-scoring Parkersburg South team to 14 points last week the Tigers were unable to contain Bluefield all night long.
“We had some breakdowns defensively that we haven’t had the last two weeks so some things I told our guys after the game that we’ll fix,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers got the momentum immediately coming out of the locker rooms at half when Parsons picked off a pass but offensively they stalled after one first down with Nicholas Martin picking up a sack on second down.
With Princeton attempting a comeback in the final two minutes Jacob Martin came up with a pair of sacks and Dakota Stroupe plucked a pass out of the air after a deflection to seal the victory.
Having different players step up throughout each game is key for Bluefield as when teams attempt to stop one player that will open up another on offense.
“We’re a team and we’re starting to become a team and players got to learn we’re going to make plays. Maybe somebody different one game but we got so many good players just play,” Simon said.
Cochran threw for 347 yards on the night for the Tigers with Parsons his favorite target grabbing eight catches for 187 yards. Parsons also had a nine-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with less than a minute left in the second quarter and a 50-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
The Tigers sophomore quarterback found Josiah Honaker early in the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown and connected with him five times for 91 yards.
“We’re blessed right now with two guys that can go up and out jump probably anybody in the state,” Pedigo said.
The Bluefield defense were able to slow down the Princeton rushing attack and limit it to only 64 yards along with applying pressure on Cochran throughout the night. Amir Powell rushed for 85 yards as the Beavers regularly had an extra man in the box.
Powell caught a 12-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the first quarter and a 22-yard touchdown run to tie the game with two minutes left in the third.
Bluefield will host Point Pleasant next Friday night while Princeton is scheduled to have the week off but potentially could have a game.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Bluefield…. 7 14 13 21 — 54
Princeton… 14 7 13 6 — 40
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Carson Deeb 1-yard run (Jackson Wills kick) 8:32
P — Amir Powell 12-yard pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick) 5:14
P — Ethan Parsons 50-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 2:38
Second Quarter
B — Deeb 1-yard run (Wills kick) 7:33
B — Deeb 5-yard run ( Wills kick) 3:24
P — Parsons 9-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 41.2
Third Quarter
B — Brandon Wiley 79-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 7:49
P — Josiah Honaker 40-yard pass from Cochran (kick missed) 6:41
B — Jacorian Green 19-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 3:57
P — Powell 22-yard run (Geso kick)
Fourth Quarter
B — Wiley 19-yard run (Wills kick) 11:30
P — Parsons 69-yard pass from Cochran (kick blocked) 10:30
B — Ryker Brown 1-yard run (pass failed) 8:06
B — Jaeon Flack 16-yard run (Wills kick) 2:06
———
Team Statistics
First downs: B 19; P 13. Rush-Yards: B 39-217; P 24-64. Pass yards: B 307; P 347. Comp-Att-Int: B 16-33-1; P 20-34-2. Fumbles-lost: B 0-0; P 1-0. Penalty-Yards: B 8-53; P 6-76. Punts-Avg.: B 2-20.5; P 5-39.4.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: B Shawn Mitchell 14-54, Carson Deeb 9-42, Jacob Martin 5-58, Jaeon Flack 4-32, Ryker Brown 3-10, Brandon Wiley 2-26, Team 2-(-4). P Amir Powell 17-85, Grant Cochran 7-(-21).
Passing: B Carson Deeb 16-32-2 td-307-1 int, Ryker Brown 0-1-0 td-0-0 int. P Grant Cochran 20-34-5 td-347-2 int.
Receiving: B Brandon Wiley 8-199, Jacorian Green 4-54, Juwaun Green 3-38, Shawn Mitchell 1-16. P Ethan Parsons 8-187, Josiah Honaker 5-91, Carter Meachum 4-37, Amir Powell 3-33.
Turnovers: B DJ Fuller interception, Dakota Stroupe interception; P Ethan Parsons interception.
