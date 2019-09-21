BLUEFIELD -- It is likely that for the first time in the long, long history of Mitchell Stadium, it has never hosted a team with the nickname of the Gyrenes.
The opponents of the Bluefield College football team on Saturday night carried that nickname, and Ave Maria University carried a 30-13 victory back to their locker room, escaping a spirited battle with the Rams.
Penalties at inopportune times and passes that eluded receivers were major hindrances to Bluefield (0-4), which trailed 16-13 going into the final quarter.
Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk said, “We were in it (for) three quarters, with an opportunity to win the game. You’re just one drive away, one stop away, one break away. And it just didn’t happen.”
“Give Ave credit. Ave’s got a good football team. They were Sun Conference champions last year.”
Both teams have membership in the Mid-South Conference, but in separate divisions. Saturday’s game did not count as a conference loss, but the feeling of being “so near yet so far” from a win still stung as BC was once again denied.
Lusk said, “The first part of our schedule has been brutal, and we knew it would be. But we’re going to keep battling, keep playing.
“We played with a lot of emotion and enthusiasm tonight. (We) didn’t have a turnover. Those are things you can build upon.
“But when we have an opportunity to make a catch, you’ve got to make ‘em. We had three or four of those that we did not make tonight. When it’s time to make a play, we’ve got to get better at making them.”
Ave Maria (2-1) got 353 passing yards from quarterback WIll Tate, and essential ground yards from Charles Philias in the first half and Isaac Cornewell in the final two stanzas.
The gritty quarterback for Bluefield, Aiden Wilder, threw 37 passes and had 21 completions for 177 yards, with several drops by his targets.
Wilder scored both of the Rams’ touchdowns and carried the ball nine times, not counting three sacks that subtracted 25 yards from his “rushing” total.
“He’s going to keep battling,” Lusk said about his quarterback. “He’s a great leader, and we’re extremely glad that we have him here with us.”
The Gyrenes needed just six plays to put the first points on the scoreboard on their first possession, via Tate’s 51-yard bomb to Dimitrius Hirsch that dropped into his hands near the goal line. The point-after kick was wide.
The Floridians took a 9-0 lead on Devin McCormick’s 34-yard field goal shortly after forcing BC into a three-and-out.
The Rams used a nine-play drive early in the second period, keyed by a 27-yard pass from Wilder to Lowell Patron Jr., to climb back into it. Wilder plunged the final yard across the goal and Tanner Griffith’s kick produced a 9-7 score.
Bluefield was denied another scoring opportunity with 2:16 left before halftime as Griffith booted a field-goal attempt from 43 yards out which was judged to be wide left.
Ave Maria quickly negotiated a 73-yard foray that ended with a nine-yard touchdown toss in the final minute of the second quarter and a 16-7 lead.
To set up the only score of the third period, Wilder completed four straight passes and then dashed 11 yards to pay dirt on a keeper. That narrowed the gap to 16-13 but the Rams would get no closer.
The Gyrenes owned the final period. Alex Shoop ran for a score on the first play of the fourth quarter and Kevon O’Connor hauled in a 17-yard pass from Tate for the final touchdown.
The visitors had the ball on the Bluefield 1 yard line with less than a minute to play and elected to take a knee in the field of play to let the clock run out.
Bluefield College was allowing 45 points per game on average coming into the game, and improved on that significantly on Saturday, but when the Gyrenes needed clutch completions, Tate and his receiving corps came through.
Lusk said, “We’re still having trouble getting lined up (on defense). We’ve got some new secondary backs, because we graduated several last year. We’re still a work in progress, and we’re going to put one foot in front of the other and keep working at it.”
“We’re battling,” the coach said. We’re going to keep banging right at it.”
The Rams will be at home the next two Saturdays, with Emory & Henry visiting Mitchell Stadium on Sept. 28.
“We need to re-set. Emory & Henry will be a tough football team,” Lusk said. “I know they’re going to get after it. They’re going to play hard. We’re looking forward to playing Emory.
“It’s going to be really good for Southwest Virginia and I’m happy that we’re able to play.
“And we’re looking forward to getting another opportunity to play.”
NOTES: The new Bluefield College marching band was joined by the sharp-dressed band from Bland County High School for pregame and halftime performances. ... Bluefield College celebrated “Community Day” with a tailgate picnic for youth football players and cheerleaders and their families. ... About 17 BC basketball alumni from the 1980s and 1990s took the field as honorary captains for the pregame coin toss. ... The word gyrene, according to an online dictionary, is slang for a U.S. Marine, combining the terms G.I. and Marine. ... Ave Maria was playing its first game this season away from its home base near Fort Myers, Fla.
At Mitchell Stadium
Ave Maria........9 7 0 14 -- 30
Bluefield..........0 7 6 0 -- 13
First Quarter
AMU - Dimitrius Hirsch 51 pass from Will Tate (kick failed), 9:31
AMU - Devyn McCormick 34 FG, 1:55
Second Quarter
BC - Aiden Wilder 1 run (Tanner Griffith kick), 10:32
AMU - Anthony Llosa 9 pass from Tate (Derek McCormick kick), 0:47.6
Third Quarter
BC - Wilder 11 run (kick failed), 4:07
Fourth Quarter
AMU - Alex Shoop 2 run (Derek McCormick kick), 14:48
AMU - Kevon O’Connor 17 pass from Tate (John-Paul Harper kick), 5:17
