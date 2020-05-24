BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School’s Braeden Crews scored fewer points on average this past season than he did last year, but his overall impact during his senior basketball season with the Beavers was far greater.
He raised the level of play of everyone around him.
The senior point guard, who will play his college ball at Bluefield State, guided a strong Bluefield team that had all five starters score in double figures and ranked second in Class AA before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A two-time Class AA all-state first teamer, Crews is the 2019-20 Bluefield Daily Telegraph Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Crews scored 19.7 points this season after 23.4 as a junior while dishing out more than four assists and grabbing four rebounds a game. He also had just under three steals a game.
Scoring 1,306 points as a Beaver, Crews was an efficient shooter. He made 44.8 percent of his three-pointers and over half of his shots from inside the arc during his senior year.
“Most teams in high school wouldn’t let me shoot a lot so I knew I had to drive and attack the rim more. But I feel comfortable scoring from anywhere on the court,” Crews said.
Crews did not force his shots this year. Not even in games against fellow elite teams like Shady Spring, where he scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half of the sectional title game and scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half of the regular season game at the Brushfork Armory.
A star on the football field, Bluefield’s 6-foot-7 Sean Martin also made his mark on the basketball court, using his size and athleticism in the post. He joins his teammate on the first team. His length led to over 90 blocks for the season and he averaged almost nine rebounds a contest.
Over the course of the season he continued to develop offensively, scoring 14.5 points a game, opening up room all over the court for his teammates.
“He’s really become a strong force inside for us. He’s gotten so much better and that makes everybody around him a lot better,” Beavers head coach Buster Large said.
Cade Simmons is the third member of the BDT first team after leading Richlands in scoring for his senior season. The powerful 6-2, 210-pound Simmons’ aggressiveness on the court getting to the basket helped lead to his appointment as the Southwest District Player of the Year. He was also a first team All-Region 2D selection.
The youngest player on the first team is Graham sophomore David Graves. He was named to the Region 2D and SWD first teams after a season in which he took on a large role for the G-Men using his athleticism to score from the perimeter and in the post.
“David is probably one of our most athletic and biggest threats to make a play happen when you need one,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
Princeton had to replace its top two scorers this season. Ethan Parsons stepped into that role for head coach Robb Williams while also guarding opponents’ best perimeter players each game.
The 6-4 junior led the Tigers in scoring at 17.3 points a game and was a Class AAA honorable mention on a team that was one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
Cade Looney, a 6-8 junior, was a focus of defense every game as Grundy advanced to the state semifinals and is the final member of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph first team. Looney averaged 22 points, 13 rebound and three blocks in a junior season where he was named the Black Diamond District Player of the Year and was selected to the Class 1 all-state first team.
A very talented second team includes Shad Sauvage of James Monroe, who made the Class AA all-state third team averaging over 17 points a game and already holds the school record for made three-pointers as a sophomore.
Bland County’s Drew Hoge led the Bears in scoring during much-decorated head coach Rich Haskins’ final season with the program. Hoge was named to the Class 1 all-state second team in Virginia and was a first team Region 1C selection.
Kaulin Parris, an all-around athlete who signed with West Virginia University’s football program as a kicker, was a key player for Bluefield. He averaged 11.7 points a game and contributed across the scoresheet — as well as in less-quantifiable categories — for the highly-touted Beavers.
Princeton’s Peyton Brown used his elite speed on the court to break presses and cause havoc on the defensive end every chance he got. The point guard averaged 14.9 points a game and was a Class AAA honorable mention.
The final two members of the second team are Chance Dawson from Graham, who was a Region 2D first team selection after a strong senior season and Narrows’ Logan Conley, who helped steer the Green Wave to unprecedented heights and made the Region 1C first team.
The honorable mentions include Jahiem House and Tyrese Hairston of Bluefield, PikeView’s Peyton Meadows and Kobey Taylor-Williams, Brayden Quesenberry of Princeton and Montcalm’s Leon Lambert. Josiah Jordan of Tazewell, Narrows’ Dustin Wiley, Daniel Dobbs of River View and Mount View’s Tony Bailey fill out the rest of the honorable mentions.
2019-20 Bluefield Daily Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Braeden Crews, Bluefield
First Team
Braeden Crews, Bluefield
Sean Martin, Bluefield
Cade Simmons, Richlands
David Graves, Graham
Ethan Parsons, Princeton
Cade Looney, Grundy
Second Team
Shad Sauvage, James Monroe
Drew Hoge, Bland County
Logan Conley, Narrows
Chance Dawson, Graham
Peyton Brown, Princeton
Kaulin Parris, Bluefield
Honorable Mention
Peyton Meadows, PikeView
Josiah Jordan, Tazewell
Jahiem House, Bluefield
Tyrese Hairston, Bluefield
Leon Lambert, Montcalm
Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView
Dustin Wiley, Narrows
Brayden Quesenberry, Princeton
Tony Bailey, Mount View
Daniel Dobbs, River View
