ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team announced it’s 2020 recruiting class on Monday, a slate that included 13 players from three different states — at least eight of whom should be very familiar to many high school basketball fans in Four Seasons Country.
Two are from Mercer County: Bluefield’s Jaisah Smith and PikeView’s Makenzee Shrewsbury.
Smith, a 5-9 guard, was a four-year starter with the Lady Beavers and was named to the WVSWA All-State second team after her senior season. She led Bluefield to the 2019 Class AA state tournament and was named Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year for that season. She is a 1,000-point career scorer.
Shrewsbury, a 5-9 guard was part of the Lady Panthers 2020 Class AA state tournament team that knocked off defending state champion Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals. She was an important member of a PikeView senior class that won 53 games over four years.
Two other Concord signees hail from McDowell County: Madison Blankenship and Kristen Calhoun.
Blankenship, a 6-0 forward, and Calhoun, also a 6-0 forward, helped to lead River View to 64 wins over a four-year span, including a trip to the Class AA State tournament in 2017.
A familiar Virginia signee is Grundy’s Mashayla Belcher, a 5-5 guard who was named Buchanan County Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She represented the Lady Golden Wave as a VHSL Class 1 all-state second-team selection.
Coming to Concord from the far west of the Commonwealth is Virginia High’s Ale Sydnor, a 5-8 guard. Sydnor was an All-Southwest District first team representative for the Lady Bearcats, earning Class 2D All-Regional second team honors.
Coming to Concord from the New River Valley is Pulaski County’s Maddie Ratcliff. She led the Lady Cougars to the VHSL Class 3 state title game as a junior. A 1,000-point career scorer, Ratcliff was named Roanoke Valley Class 3 Player of the Year.
From a little farther upstream in the lower New River Valley is signee Kacie Shaffner of Grayson County High School. The two-time Class 1D all-regional selection finished with over 2,000 career points. She led the Lady Blue Devils in scoring, including a single-game school record 42 points in a victory this past December.
Concord’s lone North Carolina is Caroline Houpe of East Rowan in Salisbury, N.C. The 5-8 guard helped lead the Mustangs to a 20-win season.
Four talented West Virginia signees wrap up the Lady Mountain Lions 2020 signing class, including Westside’s Leslie Bailey, Herbert Hoover’s Allison Dunbar, Greater Beckley Christian’s Grace Mitchell and Magnolia’s Kyndra Pilant.
Bailey, a 5-4 guard, helped to lead the Renegades to their first state tournament appearance since 2014. Westside capped an 18-8 season in their state quarterfinal loss to Winfield.
Dunbar, a 5-8 guard, scored over 1,500 career points and was named to the WVSWA Class AA all-state first team. She was a first team All-Cardinal Conference and first team All-Kanawha Valley pick.
Mitchell, a 5-6 guard, wrapped up her high school career with the Crusaders as a 1,000 point scorer. She was a WVSWA All-Class A third team pick.
Pilant, a 6-0 forward, amassed 1,000 career rebounds during her career at Magnolia, where she finished her career as the program’s second all-time career scorer. She was a WVSWA Class A second team selection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.