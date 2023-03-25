WELCH — Wednesday, February 15 was a red letter day for the Mount View High School football program and four of its senior football players.
The quartet of gridders signed to continue their educations and football careers at two universities and one college in the Mountain State.
With parents and family members in attendance, Christopher Goins signed to attend Bethany College this fall and play football, while Jaylen Hall and Johnathan Huff cast their lots with Concord University and Ryan Long inked to attend Alderson-Broaddus University.
Goins was a standout on defense for the Golden Knights last fall and prefers that side of the pigskin and has been told by the coaches at Bethany that is where they plan to play him, at either tackle or end.
Chris recorded 61 tackles and 31 assists, in addition to 8 sacks last fall for the View and listed his being named as the Pioneer Community Bank MVP in the season-opening Battle of the Views against County rival River View last fall as his favorite memory of his high school career.
He lives in Thorpe with his parents Harold and Dora Goins. Chris has four brothers and two sisters.
Of his choice of Bethany to further his education and football endeavors, Goins remarked, “I loved the atmosphere there. They gave me almost a full ride.” At Mount View Chris played offensive tackle and blocking back we well as defensive tackle and defensive end.
Goins, who wants to be a coach after college, named his Mother and his sister Megan as influences in his life, saying Megan took him all over to football camps, and she and their Mom encouraged him to go to college to build on his education and football skills.
He was a four year starter for the Golden Knights.
Jaylen Hall is the son of Janna Riggins and Deon Hall and makes his home in Gary with his maternal grandparents Alan and Rebecca Riggins.
Also a four year starter for the Brown and Gold, Jaylen hasn’t been told where the Mountain Lions plan to play him this fall, but said, “Wherever I can help the team,” when asked of his preferences.
For the Knights he showed his versatility, playing both wide receiver and running back on offense and safety and cornerback defensively.
In nine games his senior season, Hall rushed for 479 yards and accounted for 588 pass receiving yards.
Jaylen plans to major in physical therapy at Concord and go into that field after graduation.
He has three sisters and two brothers and lists his grandparents and his parents as influences in his life.
Jaylen said he played football early in his life and didn’t really like it, but that opinion started to change when he got to middle school and “I started to understand it more and I got better,” in his own words.
Johnathan Huff resides in Anawalt with his Mother, Yolanda Huff.
He was the four year kicker and punter for the View, along with playing in the defensive backfield, as well as running back and wide out on the offensive side of the pigskin.
During the recently completed campaign, Huff ran for 465 yards and grabbed passes for 712 yards.
Johnathan would like to be the punter and possibly the placekicker for Concord, although he, like Hall, has not been told where the Lions plan to deploy him.
Huff, who recognized his Mom and his late Uncle John as influencing him, plans to major in physical therapy at Concord and go into that line of work after college.
Two of Johnathan’s reasons for choosing Concord were he liked the coaches and the classes are small.
Ryan Long is the son of James and Angela Long of Welch and will play quarterback for Alderson-Broaddus, the same post where he started the last two years for Mount View.
Long wants to major in Psychology at the Philippi-based university this fall.
Ryan, an honor student who loves weight lifting, related his goals in college are to keep getting better in football and to get his college degree.
All four athletes listed the Golden Knights’ trip to the football playoffs their junior season and first round victory over Sherman as grid memories at Mount View, along with playing with their friends as teammates.
Long listed getting the game winning hit against Westside last year in baseball as being one of his best memories.
Hall, Huff and Long all played baseball and basketball in addition to their football performances.
Long praised his parents for their positive influences in his life.
During his senior campaign, Ryan completed 111-of-248 pass attempts for 1484 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He ran 74 times for 183 yards and three scores.
Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely, who took the Knight reins when all four players came into the program as freshmen, remarked, “It’s always been my goal and my philosophy that if kids work hard and show progress, I am going to do everything in my power to make certain college coaches know about them and they can get an opportunity to play at the next level.”
He continued of his signees, “I called them the Big 4.”
Speaking individually of the four, Gravely said of Goins, “I could see the development from his freshman year forward. He loved to work in the weight room and has the ability to get even better.”
Mentioning Hall, he remarked, “He is an outstanding talent…I think they’re (Concord coaches) pretty high on him.”
Gravely continued, “He was very productive as a junior when we went to the playoffs.”
Of Huff, Coach Gravely assessed, “His biggest asset is as a kicker and a punter.
“If he wants to do (be a success) he can do it.”
Finally, speaking of Long, the head coach related, “He’s a workhorse. He would take advantage of what I had him do in practice and still wanted to learn more and work more.”
“I think he is in a good situation at A-B.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.