CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Graham boys soccer made its now-customary appearance in the VHSL Class 2A state soccer tournament in 2022.
This week, the G-Men made their equally customary appearance on the All-Class 2 all-state boys soccer team.
Graham senior forward Ben Morgan and senior goalie Nic Knowles earned All-Class 2 first team status while senior midfielder Carter Nipper and senior defender Ethan Aiello were second team selections.
Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Clarke County head coach Patrick Casey is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Neiman set a school record with 45 goals this season for the Eagles and 11 assists. His assist led to the game-winning goal in Clarke County’s 3-2 semifinal win over Radford.
His second-half goal in the state finals provided the Eagles with their third goal to increase their lead to 3-1.
Casey led the Eagles to a 22-0 overall record and a 3-2 win over Glenvar in the state finals. It’s Clarke County’s fourth state title and its first since 2006.
Also earning all-state honors for Clarke County were first-teamers Menes Ayjeman (midfield), Joseph Ziercher (defense), Jesus Ramirez (defense) and Leo Morris (at large) while Chris LeBlanc (forward) and Charlie Frame (midfield) earned second team statuis.
Sixteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position).
Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (two from each region).
VHSL All-Class 2 Boys Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Caleb Neiman, Clarke County
Coach of the Year
Patrick Casey, Clarke County
First Team
Forward: Caleb Neiman, Clarke Counthy; Riley Geddes, Glenvar; Ben Morgan, Graham; Oden Bolster, Nandua; Midfield: Menes Ayjeman, Clarke County; Colin Clapper, Glenvar; Leo Bonilla, Nandua; Enzo Pugliese; Defense: Joseph Ziercher, Clarke County; Jesus Ramirez, Clarke County; Maddox Fisher, Glenvar; Roberto Rodriquez, Nandua; At-Large: Patrick Poku, Virginia; Leo Morris, Clarke County. Goalie: Nic Knowles, Graham.
Second Team
Forward: Chris LeBlanc, Clarke County; Zakky Johnson, Prince Edward; Jackson Shepard, Glenvar; Prince Poku, Virginia; Midfield: Carter Nipper, Graham; Charlie Frame, Clarke County; Omar Aly, Bruton; Parker Prioleau, Radford; Defense: Ethan Aiello, Graham; Zach Curfiss, Glenvar; Khalil, Johnson, Bruton; Noah Monatalvo, Nandua; At-Large: Jack Davis, Radford; Aiden Mercer, Central-Woodstock; Emmet Robinson, Bruton; Goalie: Owen Saunders, Radford.
