PRINCETON — It took four games for the PikeView boys soccer team to win for the first time this season, but they have only lost once in their nine games.
The Panthers have drawn four of their nine games including a 6-6 draw against Sissonville and 3-3 against Pocahontas County.
The success is even more impressive when one considers that seven of the 11 starters are playing another sport during the fall, limiting the practice time for head coach Richard Mann.
“Because of football, we don’t even practice on Fridays. Combine that with the fact we do not have a field to practice on, and the challenge is even greater, but these kids are stepping up,” Mann said.
“Then there’s also always the fear a starter will get hurt in their other sport.”
Leading the charge for PikeView (4-1-4) has been forward Kobey Taylor-Williams who has scored ten goals in nine games — a team-high.
“Athletes like Kobey are rare and it’s an honor to coach him,” Mann said.
Taylor-Williams also has three assists this year and set the single-game goal record with seven last year. On the football field he is able to use his six-foot-three frame at receiver.
At the other end of the pitch goalkeeper Dylan Blake has been the rock at the back for the Panthers with 70 saves in nine games and three clean sheets.
“A soccer team is built from the back. If you don’t have a good keeper and a good defense, you don’t have a team. We’re fortunate to have an athlete like Dylan in the goal; he has the makings of the best keeper to play at PikeView,” Mann said.
The Panther defense is led by experienced players Heath Dunn, Chad Killet and Nate Alvis.
Just a junior, Alvis is one of four captains on this team and is receiving high praise from Mann about his defensive ability on the field.
“Every coach of every team dreams they get at least one player like Nate. He’s the backbone of our team and is easy to find on the pitch—find the ball and you’ll find Nate. He’s one of the best defenders I’ve seen play the game.” Mann said.
Dunn is another captain for the Panthers and keeps the team going through difficult situations by never giving up. He has one assist so far and is a receiver for Panther football.
“Heath is a go-getter who does not know the meaning of the word ‘quit;’ which is why he was selected as one of the four captains of the soccer team.” Mann said.
As well as being a key defender, Killet is relied on by Mann to get the team energized for each game.
“When I need to get the team fired up, Chad is the guy. On and off the field he is an inspiration to his teammates.” Mann said.
Matthew Lilly splits duties between the soccer pitch and as the placekicker for the football team for three years.
Lilly has two goals and four assists this season while being tied for the second most shots on the team and taking the majority of the corner kicks.
“Matt is a passionate soccer player with an outstanding foot. He can put a lot of power behind the ball or give it the soft touch when necessary.”
Coming off a season in which he had nine goals and nine assists as a sophomore, Gage Damewood is continuing as one of the creative players in the midfield.
He has scored six goals and assisted on seven others while running on the cross country team this fall.
“Gage has a better and softer touch on the ball than any high school player I’ve seen,” Mann said. “Gage is destined for high school soccer greatness.”
With the athletic ability of all the players Mann is very high on the team’s goals this season. After going 10-8-1 last season he feels that the Panthers can compete with all teams in West Virginia.
“The team is fortunate to have this much athletic talent on a single team. A team that’s capable of taking the pitch and playing with any high school team in the state,” Mann said.
The only PikeView loss this season was 2-1 against Cross Lanes Christian who are 12-2 this season — including a win over talented Class AAA Princeton.
Seven of PikeView’s remain eight games are at home, including a rematch Tuesday with Shady Spring which ended in a 0-0 tie earlier in the season.
“Everyone in Mercer County should take the opportunity to come and see these boys perform,” Mann said.
