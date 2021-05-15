Bluefield Beavers Baseball...

Bluefield Beavers Baseball

 Contributed image

BLUEFIELD — Four Bluefield pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts over six innings and the Beavers rolled to an 11-1 victory over visiting PikeView in a county rivals game at Bowen Field, on Friday night.

Starter Ryker Brown (4-0) claimed the win, with Gavin Lail, Brandon  Wiley and Hunter Harmon sharing the glory. 

The Beavers hammered out 14 hits on the Panthers, led by Lail, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bryson Redmond went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Caleb Fuller went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Harmon went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Wiley had a double.

Bluefield plays Nicholas County at Bowen Field today at 4 p.m.

 Bluefield 11, PikeView 1

PikeView..............000  010  —  1  6  0

Bluefield...............711   002  — 11 14  1

J. Coalson,  N. Rife (1),  J. Lyle (3) and A. Bisaha. Ryker Brown, Gavin Lail (2), Brandon Wiley (4), Hunter Harmon (6) and Bryson Redmond. W— Brown, 4-0. L — Coalson. 

 

