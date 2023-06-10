PETERSTOWN — Rick Fountaine’s hole in one on June 6 was the most recent of two aces reported by Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown.
Fountaine, of Bluefield, Va., drained it from the tee on hole No. 6, making the 105 yard shot with a 52-degree wedge.
Scott Myers and Josh Christ — both of Bluefield, Va. — witnessed Fountaine’s feat.
The weekend prior, Ed Pettus of Princeton carded a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 at Fountain Springs.
Pettus made the 187 yard shot from the white tees using a 5-iron.
Brian Struble and Bill Draper, both of Princeton, witnessed the shot.
