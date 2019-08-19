PETERSTOWN — When you tee off from the red tees on Par 3 No. 6 at Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown, you might want to try a pitching wedge.
On Monday morning at Fountain Springs, Spider Webb of Rich Creek Va., aced hole number 6 from the red tees a distance of 88 yards.
Webb’s club of choice was a pitching wedge. His hole in one was witnessed by Fred Terry of Peterstown, Kyle Baker of Blacksburg, Va. and James Bowman of Hiwassee, Va.
A little over a week earlier, on Sunday, August 11th, Bobby Thomas of Greenville (WV) scored a hole in one on No. 6. Bobby’s club of choice was a pitching wedge and he was hitting from the red tees a distance of 88 yards. His partner for the round who witnessed this feat was Dave Dowdy also from Greenville.
