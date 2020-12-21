Dave Rider, a McDowell County native who went on to have tremendously successful football careers both as a player and a high school coach, died this past Sunday. He was 82.
Rider was a native of War and played his high school football at Big Creek High School under Merrill Gainer.
The Owls went 33-3-3 during his four-year playing career. He briefly flirted with a stint in minor league baseball before embarking for Morgantown to begin his college career at West Virginia University. Between 1957 and 1959, he started 30 games at running back for the Mountaineers.
After his college career concluded, Rider was courted by the NFL's Washington Redskins and the AFL's Boston Patriots, but he eschewed extending his athletic career in order to more immediately begin his coaching career.
Rider served as an assistant coach under Tazewell's Bob Miller. In 1965 he took over the J.I. Burton football program in Norton, Va., leading the Raiders to a 6-3-1 finish in his first head coaching assigment.
In 1966 he returned to Tazewell to take the reins of the Bulldogs program. He served as head coach there until 1972 and again from 1974-1975. The Bulldogs had only one losing season during his nine years at Tazewell.
Rider went on to coach at Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tenn., where he led the Cyclones to 173 victories and 10 conference titles, taking his team to the TSSAA state semifinals in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
Rider had two grandsons play for him at Elizabethton who went on to achieve gridirion greatness in their own respective manners.
The younger of the two, Jason Witten, was one of Northeast Tennessee's greatest all-around athletes and went on to play tight end at the University of Tennessee under Phil Fulmer. Witten went on to an NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, where is that team's all-time leader in receptions and reception yardage. He is currently in his 17th season at Dallas.
The older grandson, Shawn Witten, played wide receiver at Virginia Tech under retired Hokies head coach Frank Beamer. He is currently the head football coach at Elizabethton, where this past season he led the Cyclones to it's second consecutive TSSAA Class 4A state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.