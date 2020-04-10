BECKLEY — It only seems Jim Holland has always worked in baseball.
Not long after graduating from the University of Charleston in 1980, he began a 3 1/2-year tenure as circulation manager at Charleston Newspapers. After that he moved on to a career selling electronics and filtration products. Baseball was definitely not paying the bills, but he still took in the game as a fan as often as he could.
Holland was a frequent fan at old Watt Powell Park, taking in Charleston Wheelers games. It was there that he met Bud Bickel, who was working for Wheelers owner and general manager Dennis Bastien.
“It was about that time that Dennis was responsible for the original move of the Cubs franchise from Wytheville, Va., to Huntington,” Holland said. “So Dennis was going to own that club in addition to Charleston. So he installed Bud as the general manager at Huntington in 1990, and Bud knew I was not real satisfied with the job I was doing at that time.”
Bickel brought Holland aboard to handle a various list of duties, and 30 seasons later Holland is still enjoying his days at the ballpark.
But those days are about to end. Holland announced Wednesday that he has decided to retire, effective May 15. He currently serves as director of marketing, sales and game day operations for the West Virginia Miners, a position he has held since 2016.
He will continue in that capacity through the middle of May as the fate of the Prospect League’s 2020 season remains unclear due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had already planned to retire after the end of this season,” Holland said. “As we kind of went along with things leading up through the spring, I just said, I already know I’m going after this season. I just changed course and felt like I wanted to get on with the rest of my life a little bit earlier.”
It has certainly been a full career.
Holland spent two seasons in Huntington before moving on to Princeton, where he truly made his name. He was the general manager there for 24 seasons, a stretch that saw the Reds and Rays make Mercer County their Appalachian League home.
“I was the first full-time employee Princeton ever hired,” Holland said. “They ran kind of a seasonal situation the first four years. When they decided after the ‘91 season they were going to hire a full-time GM, where Huntington had so many full-time year-round employees, Huntington was the first place they came to look.”
One of Holland’s Huntington colleagues, Frank Gahl, interviewed not only for the Princeton job but also for an opening with the old Pulaski Braves in Virginia. He was offered both jobs and chose Pulaski, and later encouraged Holland to interview in Princeton.
“Next thing you know, I had talked myself into a 24-year tenure,” Holland said.
That tenure was certainly not short on accomplishments.
In 1993, his second season with the Princeton Reds, Holland was named Appalachian League Executive of the Year. He went on to win the Appalachian League Award of Promotional Excellence five times, including three straight from 2010-12, He remains the only five-time winner of the award.
His last season with Princeton was 2015, at the end of which he was bestowed the Appalachian League President’s Award in honor of his long-term service to the game.
Holland also created the Mercer Cup in 1992, a trophy awarded each summer to the winner of the season series between Princeton and county rival Bluefield.
On Nov. 13, the same day he turned 62, Holland learned he had been selected for induction into the Appalachian League Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.
“I’m very proud of that stint, but after 24 years of the same thing, I decided to make a move away from Princeton, and I did not not know if I was going to stay in baseball or not,” he said.
The hiatus lasted a month and a half. Miners manager Tim Epling got in touch with Holland and convinced him to join the Beckley franchise on March 1, 2016. Holland said Miners owners Doug and Linda Epling have been fantastic to him and his wife Judy the last four years.
“I think it was a great thing for me to be here for the last four years, because it was the first job I ever had in baseball that was outside of MLB-affiliated baseball. I think it was an educational thing for me to really be exposed to summer collegiate baseball,” Holland said. “It kind of increased my overall baseball education because I really came to understand how important this level of baseball is in the whole scheme of things for players to develop and advance and get professional contracts.”
Holland, who could certainly write a book about his memories in the game, has no regrets about the last three decades.
“For anybody to be blessed to do this sort of job for 30 years, you certainly can’t feel short-changed.” he said. “There is a little bit of a separation, but I’m ready to go. I have 30 great years of meeting all these fans throughout southern West Virginia and the different places I’ve been and the staff members I’ve worked with. I don’t feel short-changed at all.”
