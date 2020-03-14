PRINCETON — During the 2012 state championship run for the Princeton High baseball team Austin Southcott’s name was a staple in the lineup every day.
Now Southcott will be the one writing the lineup card for the Tigers as the new head baseball coach.
The former Princeton High shortstop comes from a family of coaches and this is his first time being the head coach.
“Both of my parents were coaches growing up so that’s really all I knew,” Southcott said.
Southcott played two years each at Concord University and West Virginia Tech where he transitioned to pitching once he entered the collegiate ranks.
He moved to Princeton in his 10th grade year when the team went to the state semifinals and has remained in the area. In addition to attending colleges locally his wife Tesla Southcott just completed her sixth season as an assistant coach for the Concord women’s basketball team.
“My wife is the assistant women’s basketball coach at Concord University so coaching is kind of just in our blood and that was my calling from the start,” Southcott said.
Southcott and his teammates on the 2012 state championship team were inducted into the Princeton Senior High School Hall of Fame in 2018. His wife is also in the Princeton Hall of Fame as she was an All-State basketball player.
While playing three years on the varsity team at Princeton Southcott built a strong relationship with head coach Josh Wilburn that continued while Southcott was in college.
“We always had a great relationship and as I was going through my college playing career I always knew that I would have the option to come back and help him out,” Southcott said.
Southcott began helping out the Tigers baseball program in 2018 during Wilburn’s final year in charge. He remained as an assistant coach last year under Josh Wyatt before taking the helm this season.
All the coaches helped with the hitting with Southcott focused on infielders and the pitching staff.
“Defensively I worked with our middle infielders a lot and I worked with all of our pitchers coming through the system as well cause in college all I did was pitch,” Southcott said.
When he began helping the Tigers he quickly realized that the team one he could see himself being the head coach of in the future.
“That first year under Coach Wilburn that really convinced me that I wanted to take over the program eventually in the future,” Southcott said.
One of the main factors that enticed Southcott was the facilities that the high school has access to. The Tigers’ home field is Hunnicutt Field which also hosts the Princeton Rays in the summer who are the Rookie-level affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
“First of all we have the best facilities in the state in my opinion,” Southcott said. “We have one of the nicest fields and one of the nicest hitting facilities that any high school program could ask for and obviously that’s enticing to me.”
It was not just the facilities that attracted Southcott to take the job but the players that are on the team. The seniors this year were sophomores when Southcott began as an assistant coach.
“Just seeing the kind of guys we had, they’re great kids, great people and just Princeton being pretty much a home for me all those kind of factored into why I wanted to take over the program.”
Southcott will have to wait for his first game in charge as State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch announce Friday that spring sports will not be allowed to practice or play games for four weeks. The decision will be re-evaluated at that time.
Princeton was scheduled to open the season March 18 against Bluefield at Hunnicutt Field.
