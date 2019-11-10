WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s very early in the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball season. Entering Saturday’s contest against Central Arkansas, they had played but one game, an 81-68 victory over visiting Mount St. Mary’s. While a win is a win is a win, it was by far a thing of beauty.
After a lackadaisical effort and uninspired play in the first half, the Hoyas overcame an early 19-point second-half deficit to win going away. Pressure defense and a 65.5% shooting clip (19-29) in the second half helped propel the Hoyas to victory. Along the way, they forced 15 Mountaineers turnovers and closed out the game on a 20-1 run. Sophomore guards James Akinjo and former Gate City High School standout Mac McClung were a one-two scoring punch, tallying 20 and 16 points respectively. They combined for 27 second-half points.
Given what transpired in the season opener, would the coaches, players, and fans alike see enough satisfactory improvement in game number two to register another win? The answer is yes, but much more is needed going forward. In their 89-78 victory over Central Arkansas, as was the case against M.St.M., neither half of play resembled the other; only this time it was the second-half effort rather than the first that perplexed Hoyas’ head coach Patrick Ewing.
“We started out with a lot more effort and energy than we did against Mount St. Mary’s, but in the second half, we took a step back,” said Ewing. “Instead of increasing our lead, we just traded baskets with them. We can’t do that against better teams like the ones we will face soon.”
In fact, the Bears outscored Georgetown by one point in the second half. In that twenty minutes of play, Akinjo and McClung saw the floor for only nine and eight minutes respectively. Their offensive effort hardly resembled that of the M.St.M. game. They scored 11 points between them on 3-18 shooting (McClung 1-10); all but two of those points – two made free throws by McClung – came in the first half. Those free throws closed out his scoring at six. McClung had two major goals entering his sophomore season and that was to play better defense and showcase an improved outside shot. He did that against Mount St. Mary’s with two three-point baskets on four attempts; he failed to connect on four tries against Central Arkansas.
McClung played only 18 minutes against Central Arkansas and Akinjo played ten minutes less than he played against the Mountaineers. But Ewing knows that this is the time of year to evaluate his entire squad and that often means that playing time may be limited, even among the starting guards.
“We have a lot of depth on this team, but I’m not sure yet how deep I want to go. I told my players that I’m sure some of them are not happy with the minutes that they are getting. There will be nights where we go ten or eleven deep and others where the rotation will be shorter,” he said. “But it’s all about accepting what you’re given and being happy for your teammates.”
One player who certainly made the most out of his 19 minutes-played on Saturday is senior center Omer Yurtseven, a 7’0” transfer from North Carolina State. He scored seemingly at will against Central Arkansas and finished with 17 points (7-10) and 15 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. For the game, Georgetown collected 15 offensive boards, the most in Ewing’s tenure. While Ewing gives every player — particularly the guards — the green light to shoot when they’re open, as a former N.B.A. center he doesn’t mind seeing the ball come inside and watching his big man go to work.
“Omer is a huge presence in there and when he is open, we need to get the ball to him,” said Ewing. “I expect great things out of him. He has the size, athleticism, and ability to be a dominant force in college basketball.”
Saturday’s game was one of eight regional round games to be played in the 2019 2K Empire Classic benefiting the Wounded Warriors Project. The other three regional hosts are Duke, Texas, and California. Georgetown faces Georgia State in their next regional round game on November 17. The championship round will begin in New York on November 21 at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown will play Texas in the opening round and, if they win, face the winner of the Duke/California game on November 22. The championship game will be played on November 23. The games can be seen on ESPN2.
