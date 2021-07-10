PRINCETON — It remains to be seen when and if former Graham High School standout Cameron Allen will play in the NFL.
For now, he’s already got a head start on getting paid as a college athlete.
Allen is among five college athletes who recently signed Name Image and Likeness agreements with Appalachia Sports Combine, which is based out of Princeton.
According to J.C. Powell, who organized the first Appalachia Sports Combine at Princeton’s Hunnicutt Stadium in 2018, Allen was likely the first college athlete in the nation to have an official NIL agreement when the deadline for the interim NCAA policy went into effect at midnight on July 1.
“He actually signed the first NIL contract. I know a lot of people are going to argue about that, but the reality of the matter is we had already struck a contract with Cameron Allen and Jaylen Coleman, who is a running back at Duke University. At midnight those contracts went into effect,” said Powell, who said Allen and the other four athletes have all been contracted to appear in next year’s Appalachia Prep Combine at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
“[Allen] was the very first player we struck a deal with.”
In a departure from the NCAA’s longstanding opposition to college athletes receiving any kind of pay as a result of their active roles in college athletics, the new policy allows players at all three NCAA levels to benefit financially from his or her ‘Name, Image or Likeness’ — hence the term, ‘NIL.’
According to the NCAA, college athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions. College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness. The NCAA noted that Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities and noted that student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.
Powell noted that because NIL laws vary from state to state, the contracts had to be individually structured for each player.
Allen, was named VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year— both ways — after leading the G-Men to a 14-1 finish that included a Class 2 state championship. A VHSL first team all-state pick as a quarterback and as a defensive back, Allen was rated a 3-star defensive back by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He signed with the Purdue Boilermakers before his senior season began in order to concentrate on winning the state championship.
During his inaugural season at Purdue in 2019, he appeared in 11 games as a true freshman reserve safety and finished the season with 32 tackles, including 26 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He broke up three passes and collected an interception.
During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Allen appeared in all six games for the Boilermakers, including six defensive starts. He wrapped up that campaign with 27 tackles, including 22 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Her also recovered a fumble and finished with two interceptions — a team high. He was an All-Big 10 honorable mention selection.
Allen’s association with Appalachia Prep Combine reaches back to 2018, when he was named Overall MVP of Powell’s first combine held at Princeton in 2018.
Other college players who have signed NIL’s with Appalachia Prep Combine include Boston College kicker Connor Lytton, Duke University running back Jaylen Coleman, Western Carolina quarterback Bryson Grabowski, and North Dakota defensive back Sammy Fort.
Most are past star performers in Powell’s previous combines.
Lytton, a former Radford High School standout, was the Special Teams MVP at last year’s Appalachia Prep Combine. Coleman, who played his high school ball at Porter Ridge in North Carolina, was Running Back MVP in Powell’s first camp. Grabowski, who played his high school football at Copper Hill Basin High School in Tennessee, was the Quarterback MVP in last year’s combine. Only Fort, who attended the private Blue Ridge School in Virginia, does not come with Appalachia Prep Combine MVP credentials.
Several others, including former Bluefield High School standout Deiyantei Powell-Woods of Central Michigan, are expected to sign future NIL agreements with Powell’s organization.
The fifth Appalachia Prep Combine to be held by Powell is set for May 21, 2022 at Rocky Top Sports World Complex in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Powell is also organizing a Senior Showcase for January, the plans for which have not yet been finalized.
Powell, who continues to live in Princeton, said moving the combine to Gatlinburg has proven to be a smart move.
“Tennessee is a central location and has allowed a lot of people to get there ... especially on the east coast. We’re seeing more kids from places like Georgia, Florida and Mississippi and still isn’t too far for kids from West Virginia and Virginia also,” Powell said.
“We’re blessed. We really are. Last year we had a little setback because of [COVID-19]. This year we had close to 300 kids ... 291 actually,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.