Tommy Bolte (2015-19), Cam Shannon (2012-17), Taylor Smith (2013-16) and Damien Tunstalle (2009-13) will be part of the Southern WV Elite Team that will face the former WVU standouts 7:00 p.m. Thursday as Best Virginia gears up for the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that starts at the end of the month.
TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for a winner take-all $2 million pot. Best Virginia plays its first game July 26 in Richmond, Virginia at the Siegal Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth. Best Virginia has already played a game on the campus of Fairmont State and will have a final tune-up contest at Hedgesville High School in Hedgesville, West Virginia later in July.
As for the former standouts in Athens, the foursome was part of 148 wins dating back to the 2009-10 season.
Bolte left Concord as one of the best players in program history as he was a two-time All-American and 2,000-point scorer. Additionally, Bolte led NCAA Division II in scoring during the 2017-18 season with 31.8 points per game. And he was the only player in program history to record 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. Bolte ranks sixth all-time in scoring at CU with 2,084 points.
Shannon ranks 15th in career games played at Concord with 113 appearances in the Maroon and Gray. The Beckley, West Virginia native scored 849 career points and was a pivotal bench player for the Mountain Lions during their Mountain East Conference Championship season in 2015-16. Shannon was also the second-leading scorer for Concord during the 2013-14 season at 11.0 points per game.
Like Shannon, Smith was a key role player for Concord during the 2016 title run at the Charleston Civic Center. The Mullens, West Virginia native played in 84 games during his three-year career at CU and was in the starting lineup three times.
During his senior season in 2012-13, Tunstalle led Concord to 16 wins and became a Second Team selection to the All-WVIAC Team as he averaged 16.4 points per game. The Beckley, West Virginia native joined the 1,000-point club at Concord in his final collegiate game during the WVIAC Tournament. Additionally, Tunstalle ranks fourth in all-time three-point percentage at CU with a career mark of 40.4 percent (154-for-381).
Shannon and Tunstalle will be returning to their high school home court at Woodrow Wilson. Both have been inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Athletics Hall of Fame.
Tickets for game can be purchased for $22 at jflowent.com or for $25 at the door Thursday.
