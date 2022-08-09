NOTTINGHAM, England — Former Concord University women’s soccer standout Yasmin Mosby has agreed to a professional contract with Nottingham Forest, the club released late Monday evening.
Mosby joins Nottingham Forest which plays in the FA Women’s National League North, one of two divisions in the third tier of women’s football in England. The club is located in the northern part of England—about 125 miles from London.
“I’m very happy and grateful to be here and for the opportunity. The girls have been so welcoming and I feel like I’ve been here years,” said Mosby in Nottingham Forest’s official release of the signing. “I can’t wait to get started with the league campaign, it’s just under (two weeks) away now and I’m looking forward to getting started.”
For her career, Mosby appeared in 88 games at Concord with 79 starts from 2017-21. She scored 48 career goals and handed out 20 assists for a career total of 116 points. She was a two-time Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the 2021 Atlantic Regional Player of the Year as well as a First Team All-American after scoring 26 goals last fall. She finished her career as one of three players in program history with 100 or more career points.
“She’s an attacking threat, her movement is the final third is good and we believe in her ability to find the back of the net,” head coach Andy Cook said in the release. “Myself and the staff are excited about what Yasmin can bring to the group and gives us further depth to our forward line.”
The FA Women’s National League North is made up of 12 teams including AFC Fylde, Boldmere St. Michaels, Brighouse Town, Burnley, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Liverpool Feds, Loughborough and Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Last season, Nottingham Forest finished with a record of 13-6-5 and finished fifth in the league.
Nottingham Forest begins the 2022-23 campaign August 21 against West Bromwich Albion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.