ATHENS — Former Concord University women’s basketball standout Madison May has been named Graduation Retention Improvement Program Coordinator for the Mountain Lions Athletic Department.
In addition to her duties as the GRIP Coordinator, May will serve as a volunteer assistant coach on the women’s basketball staff at Concord.
As GRIP Coordinator, May will oversee the athletic department’s study hall as well as the tutoring program for student-athletes at Concord.
During her four-year playing career as a Mountain Lion that spanned 2016-20, May became the second-leading scorer in program history with 1,788 points as well as a top five rebounder (762), and also ranks in the top five in assists (331) in program history.
May was a three-time All-Mountain East Conference honoree as she was voted to the All-MEC Second Team in 2017-18 and earned All-MEC First Team in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Additionally, she is the only player in program history to earn all-region honors in back-to-back seasons, being recognized on the All-Atlantic Region Second Team in the previous two years.
A graduate with a bachelor’s of science degree in health and physical education, May will begin work in Concord’s master program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.