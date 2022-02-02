BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners’ new manager for the 2022 Appalachian League season is no stranger to the ground rules of Bowen Field.
Aaron Mathews, who served as a batting instructor for the Bluefield Blue Jays under manager Dennis Holmberg during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, will return to Bluefield to manage the re-branded Ridge Runners’ second season since the Appalachian League became a summer wood-bat amateur league under USA Baseball governance.
Bluefield Baseball Club and the Bluefield Ridge Runners announced Mathews’ hiring on Wednesday.
Mathews, an Eastern Oregon native, attended Grant Union High School before pursuing a collegiate baseball career at Oregon State. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2004 and played eight years in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.
Following his retirement as a player in 2012, Mathews coached for two seasons at Oregon State. He returned to the Toronto farm system as a hitting coach and outfield instructor. After his time with Bluefield as a hitting coach, he was promoted to the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons in 2017 as a position coach.
Mathews spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Vancouver Canadians. In the summer of 2021, he served as a third base coach and hitting coach for the Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League.
Grant currently resides in Tidewater, Virginia with his wife, Emily, and daughter, Eleanor.
