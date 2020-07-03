CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced Wednesday its 2020 Hall of Fame Class featuring 18 members including three Bluefield Orioles.
Former Bluefield General Manager George E. Fanning was elected to the Hall of Fame along with longtime first base coach Lenny Johnston and infielder Bobby Grich.
“It is truly an honor to announce our 2020 class of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame,” said Bristol Pirates President/GM and Appalachian League HOF Committee Chairman Mahlon Luttrell. “These individuals are being recognized for the valuable contributions they have made to the continued development and success of the Appalachian League.”
The trio will be entering the Appalachian Hall of Fame with New York Mets standout David Wright, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and league President Dan Mouton. Other members of the class are Rick Ankiel, Dale Ford, Ron Guidry, David Justice, Harold Mains, Mike Mains, Dale Murphy, Tony Oliva, Jim Rantz, Scott Rolen, Jim Saul and Lou Whitaker.
All of them either played in the Appalachian League for a season, coached a team or made an impact off the field through running a club.
Fanning was the General Manager in Bluefield for 37 years with Baltimore being the team affiliated for most of the time along with teams from the Red Sox and Braves organizations before the Orioles landed.
Over the years Fanning assumed the majority of the responsibilities associated with baseball operations, including running the front office, overseeing the concessions and assisting with field maintenance.
When player contracts were handled locally, Fanning helped sign MLB All-Star Boog Powell to his first professional baseball contract.
He was a key influence to current Bluefield Baseball Club President George McGonagle who was elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in a special election last Fall.
Johnston was a perennial fixture for the Bluefield Orioles as the team’s first base coach from 1984-2010 and worked in the minor leagues for 57 years.
While coaching in Bluefield he was awarded the Herb Herb Armstrong Award for significant contributions to baseball and the Orioles organization along with being a member of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame.
Johnston coordinated Bluefield’s player appearances and community service projects with players required to participate in community events every day the club was in town.
Grich played in Bluefield during the 1967 season where he had a .254 batting average and drove in 26 runs in 58 games.
He went on to win four gold gloves, be a six-time MLB All-Star and won the Silver Slugger in 1981 leading the American League in home runs. Grich is in the Hall of Fame for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.
Among the other 15 honorees is Jim Saul who spent more than 50 years in professional baseball including coaching in Bluefield from 2007-2009.
Half of the 18 people played in the Appalachian League with five others being on the operations side. Three managers and coaches were in the 2020 class along with an umpire.
