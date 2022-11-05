BLUEFIELD — Two weeks ago, the Bluefield State football traveled south to take on an Allen squad not only looking for its first win but also celebrating it homecoming.
It was a perfect storm the Big Blue could not withstand.
After everything had settled, Allen took advantage of five Big Blue turnovers and scored in all three phases of the game to dominate in a 50-14 victory. After the contest, Bluefield State Head Coach Tony Coaxum did not hold back.
“Tough outing against Allen. We made just about every mistake that you could make in the game of football, and they did a great job of capitalizing on those mistakes with touchdpowms,” stated Coaxum. “[If] you play or coach this game long enough, you will indeed have one of those days.”
Today, after yet another off week, the Big Blue are back home to host an upstart program in Lincoln.
The ‘Oaklanders,’ very much like Bluefield State, are in their second year of football with an athletic department resurgence. In his second season with Lincoln, head coach Desmond Gumbs has had his squad on the road all season, traveling close to 20,000 miles. Lincoln is 1-8 overall coming into today’s game.
The Division II program from Oakland, California, has played an interesting schedule this fall, which has included three Division I opponents already and another slated for next week. The Oaklanders, whose only win on the year coming into today was a 70-0 win at Hilbert College, a Division III in New York, are led by running back Otis Weah and quarterback Rhett Reilly.
Weah, a 5-foot-9, 220-pound FCS transfer from North Dakota, has rushed for 463 yards and 4 touchdowns in action this season. At North Dakota, Weah led the Missouri Valley Conference with 730 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Reilly, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound transfer from Brigham Young has thrown for 840 yards, three touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 47% of his throws.
Bluefield State general Tony Coaxum knows that despite the numbers, this game will be no cakewalk.
“This team has some very good talent and has played a lot of FCS-level programs on the road this year, so they will not be intimidated by us,” said Coaxum. “We need to put on our best performance of the season and send our three Seniors out the right way on Senior Day.”
Senior defensive backs Damien Lynch, Jalan Harbour, and Collin Leyden will be celebrated before kickoff today for Bluefield State.
Also looking to finish this season on a high note are a couple of other Big Blue players who have had great seasons so far.
Wide receivers Perry Wilder and Khyon Smith both have their names etched on the NCAA Division II leaderboard coming into the final game of the season. Smith, a freshman from Goose Creek, S.C., comes into today’s game ranked fourth in yards per reception, averaging 21.7 yards each time he hauls in a pass, while Wilder, the sophomore from Charleston, S.C., ranks 10th in receptions per game with just over seven a contest.
Defensively, the ‘Young Guns’ defensive back group has been led by Gio Waller and Vernon Redd all year. Both guys are ranked 16th in Division II in the passes defended category, each defending 1.3 per game.
One of the few bright spots in last week’s loss saw former Bluefield Beaver Jason ‘Truck’ Edwards use his bruising running style to chew up 50 yards rushing on just nine carries in the loss at Allen. Look for Edwards to get some more touches this afternoon in front of the home crowd on a familiar field.
Kickoff inside Mitchell Stadium is slated for noon. The game will also be broadcast on the Big Blue Sports Network, (gobstate.com.)
