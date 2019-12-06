MORGANTOWN — The way Bob Huggins remembers it he was like a kid who had just gotten his allowance in a candy store.
The man who now coaches West Virginia University was a sophomore then and his Mountaineers had come to New York City to play No. 7 Rutgers in what they called the World’s Most Famous Arena – Madison Square Garden.
“I was kind of giddy,” Huggins said Thursday as he prepared himself and his unbeaten WVU team for another trip to the Garden to face St. John’s at noon on Saturday as part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge series.
Why not? Then, as now, basketball was Huggins’ life and the cathedral of basketball at that time was the Garden.
“We walked in and the Knicks were practicing,” Huggins said. “I had to pinch myself to make me believe I was watching those guys.
This wasn’t the great days of the Knicks, Willis Reed’s career having ended two years earlier. But the ghosts of him limping onto the court in Game 7 of the 1969-70 NBA playoffs with a torn thigh muscle that had kept him out of Game 6 still echoed through the arena.
No one expected Reed to play that night but he proved himself to be Kirk Gibson before Kirk Gibson, starting for the Knicks and hitting his first two shots for his only points of the night while inspiring them to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship.
Huggins was captivated as he watched the Knicks practice.
Even without Reed, there were legends on the floor — Walt Frazier, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Spencer Haywood and a guy who stayed after the others left, working on his shot even if he was 33 years old and in his final NBA season.
His name was Bill Bradley, and now you understand why Huggins presses so hard to have his players come in and work on their own.
“Bradley stayed and shot for quite a while and I think he missed one shot,” Huggins said.
Oh, yes, there was another player who would later be of interest to Bob Huggins, although as an NBA player he was hardly a star.
His name was Phil Jackson and, yes, he became that Phil Jackson who coached Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls and then the Los Angeles Lakers.
Madison Square Garden is as intimidating as the city in which it sits. It has been in New York, although having been rebuilt at a different site, since 1879. It sits right off Times Square, right there with Penn Station.
And basketball is only part of its story.
If you’re anybody you’ve played the Garden. It’s hosted the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus, the Roy Rodgers Rodeo, three Democratic National Conventions and one Republican one.
It’s where Ali fought Frazier in the 1971 “Fight of the Century.” Two Popes have held services there and, on another note, it’s where Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.
Sinatra held his “Main Event” at the Garden in 1974, and Elvis Presley, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, the Boss and Elton John all appeared there.
And now, some kid named Oscar Tshiebwe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be there with the West Virginia basketball team, joined by another player in Derek Culver, who probably will play a whole lot of NBA games there in the future.
Once upon a time WVU played in the Garden nearly every year. During the Big East years WVU played at least once in the Garden, from 1996 to 2011, memorable games, including the Final Four team of 2010 beating Georgetown 60-58, in the Big East Final.
It was WVU’s fourth consecutive victory – three in the Big East Tournament – by three points or fewer. They beat Georgetown on a Da’Sean Butler lay up with 4.2 seconds left to play.
Of course, the Mountaineers no longer play in the Big East, having jumped to the Big 12.
It’s a different brand of basketball then they saw in those Big East days with teams such as Georgetown and UConn and Villanova night after night.
“I don’t watch the Big East any more because we don’t play them often but back in the day there was a huge difference the way they played in the Big East,” Huggins said. “They let the players decide the game. They didn’t call fouls.”
Times change, leagues change, even Huggins has mellowed.
But now he returns to the Garden with a pretty good team that is looking for the bright lights of the city to shine on them after going through a 15-21 season last year.
“I don’t know it still is what it was,” said Huggins of the Garden, “but it’s still the place. It’s like the old song ... if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.