ATHENS — Less than a yard.
That spelled the difference between victory and defeat at Concord University’s homecoming on Saturday.
Trailing by a point with 38 seconds left in regulation, Concord quarterback Jack Mangel tossed a screen pass to dependable wideout Jarod Bowie on a two-point conversion attempt. Bowie was tackled inside the 1 yard line, and Fairmont State sewed up a 10-9 win over the Mountain Lions.
The play call was the classic final-minute dilemma for a football coach. A high-percentage extra point kick would tie the contest and likely result in overtime. The riskier two-point attempt, if successful, would put Concord in the lead and perhaps keep Concord unbeaten on the season.
“I don’t know if we could’ve beat them in overtime … ,” said Concord head coach Dave Walker. “We hadn’t moved the ball very well, and had the last field goal attempt blocked. So I figured we’d take a chance and just roll the dice. and we came up about an inch short.”
Bowie set up in the slot for the point-after try, beside a split end on the right side of the field. At the snap, Mangel waited a beat for Bowie to get open, and rifled the ball into the junior’s hands. He was met head-on by a pair of Fairmont State defenders and hit the turf with the ball just short of the goal line.
Walker said the play call for Bowie was “a little rub route, get him underneath (the defenders) and get him there. But they played it pretty well … .”
A pair of Concord players supported their coach’s decision in a postgame press conference.
“Great teams go for a win,” said linebacker Tylen Fowler. “It was a great play call. We just didn’t get it done, that’s all.”
Receiver Solomon Butler said he was “100 percent” behind the choice, which he said “shows how much courage we’ve got.”
A few days prior to homecoming, Bowie had been named Mountain East Conference offensive player of the week following a 221-yard receiving day in a one-point win over Frostburg State. Mangel had won the same honor a week previously, after throwing for 368 yards in a two-point win at West Virginia Wesleyan.
But the magic that had made Concord 4-0 ran out on Saturday.
“We didn’t play very well,” Walker said.
“Well, at times we did OK, defensively. But overall, we didn’t play very well. Too many mistakes. Penalties. Didn’t get off the field. Offense struggled, at times. Special teams wasn’t great.
“All three phases, we could’ve done a lot better job.”
The homecoming crowd at Callaghan Stadium was estimated at 2,170 despite a dire forecast of rain and wind from Hurricane Ian. The rain ranged from a slight drizzle to steady showers, but Athens was spared from heavy downpours during the afternoon.
At least weather-wise, Walker said, “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”
“We were prepared for anything,” Fowler said.
Concord’s leading tackler on Saturday was 225-pound linebacker Ty Maust, with 11 stops, including five solo tackles.
Maust said, “Defense, we’re fine (in the rain). We love it. We like a little bit of adversity. … We knew it was coming. We prepared for it. We can’t use that as an excuse.”
Fairmont State, coached by onetime CU assistant coach Jason Woodman, was able to do what other Concord opponents had not this year — contain the Mountain Lions’ multi-faceted offense.
Mangel completed half of his 32 passes for 191 yards and was sacked three times. No running back gained more than 40 yards, and as a team CU had 79 yards on the ground.
Concord had outscored its opposition 28-17 in the second quarter of its first four games, but on Saturday the Falcons kept CU off the board in that period — and got a short touchdown run of their own by quarterback Michael Floria to go ahead 10-3 at halftime.
The longest pass completion of the day for Concord came in the final minute of play, when Butler, a redshirt freshman, got open for a 32-yard touchdown pass-and-run to create the 10-9 score — and the crucial point-after decision.
Walker said the Falcons are “a good football team. They’re probably the best team we’ve played, athletically. and I knew they were going to be.”
“We didn’t handle adversity very well today,” he said. “We tried to play catch-up the whole game, and we just didn’t do a good job.”
Next up is a road trip north to West Liberty.
Walker said, “We’ve got to come in, and regroup, and try to figure out a way to get better. We’re either going to get better or we’re going to get worse, and I’d prefer not to get worse.”
He said, “We’ve got to put it behind us. They’ve got to get it out of their system. … We can’t let this loss affect us for the next one. So, as far as I’m concerned, it’s over with and it’s done.”
“We’ve got six games left. Our season, there’s still a lot of ball left to play, so we’ve got to continue to keep working.”
Fowler said, “This being my last year, I felt like a kid out there, honestly, today. I just want to cherish every moment because football will end, soon, for me.”
Maust, who’s playing as a graduate student, said, “For a lot of us, we’ve got six more days to play the game we love (so) you’ve got to make every single one count.”
