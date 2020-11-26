RICHLANDS, Va. — When Thad Wells was named to take over as head coach the Richlands High School football team back in March, he was brimming with optimism.
There was a COVID-19 global pandemic under way, replete with all the uncertainties and inconveniences. But all that seemed like a bump in the road at the time.
Since then, high football coaches all across the Commonwealth have had to adapt to a litany of new protocols and regulations that further complicated the administration of an already-complex sport. Since then, the 2020 fall football season was placed on hold and eventually all high school fall sports in Virginia were called off altogether. Some are even wondering if high school football will ever be the same again.
Wells became aware that his first season coaching his alma mater would not kick off in 2020 as early as late last June and he has dealt with the bad news with extraordinary equanimity. You’d think it would feel like a pretty raw deal. He’s a young coach who took Blacksburg to a VHSL State Class 3 state football crown at the age of 30 and who left a subsequent coaching post in Mooresville, N.C. to take over the program he played in during high school. Then all this happens.
But no. Wells is still brimming with optimism. If anything, he’s actually thankful for the personal clarity the COVID-19 crisis has brought him.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches that are truly struggling right now. I mean truly mentally struggling ... at least in Virginia and North Carolina. I’ve talked to so many coaches and some coaches are saying, ‘Man ... I don’t know if I love it that much. I don’t miss it.’ A year off from COVID has definitely shown me what I enjoy in this world, and that is without a doubt — coaching football,” said Wells. whose last involvement in a football game was during the second round of the high school playoffs in North Carolina last November.
This November, instead of leading the Blue Tornado into the playoffs, Wells found himself re-engaging with his staff and team after workouts finally resumed in Tazewell County after a month of shutdown.
Richlands’ new head coach, who played for the Blue Tornado under Greg Mance in the early 2000s and briefly coached under him in 2012, had already begun asking himself the difficult questions for which the pandemic shutdown eventually provided the answer.
He shared his insights with his coaching staff during a coaching meeting earlier this month.
“We had a long meeting and I talked to them about my journey over the last few years and how after I won the state title at Blacksburg in 2016 the next morning I woke up. Man, I never expected to be that blessed that early and win that game. I thought this couldn’t be all there is to life ... just winning championships. I’ve been on a long journey since then and I’ve read about a thousand books since that day and really searched pretty deep in life. I was always questioning.
“I told my coaches that I wanted to be a high school coach since I was an 18-year-old back in high school. I’ve been in football since I was five years old. I’m not the only one, but so many coaches are like, ‘I’ve never done anything else ... I’ve never done anything else.’ You always ask yourself: ‘What would it be like if I took a year off? If I took a year off, would I still want to come back? Would I want to do something else in life?” Wells said.
“I can definitely say that I’m out-of-place without it,” he concluded. “I love life. I love my family. I love so many things. But football is kind of my enjoyment. It’s what I am irrationally obsessed with and I can’t even explain why. It just is what it is.”
Even with as many obstacles as he’s faced while trying to prepare the Blue Tornado for an unprecedented six-game season that will kick off in the dead of winter, he sees his glass as half-full. Because it apparently is.
“I know some coaches in Virginia who haven’t seen their players since the spring, except maybe for here and there. They stayed online with school. Their county never let them get back to working out. There are some that have truly not done much of anything,” Wells said.
Wells has been re-energized by realizing what he does is what he really wants to do. And certainly there are other football coaches who feel the same way. But optimist or not, he’s also a realist. The prevailing circumstances aren’t only increasing the challenges facing high school football coaches. The aftermath of what is happening poses a challenge to high school football itself in ways we couldn’t imagine prior to 2020.
“One of the things that we question is, what will this do in the long run? We’re talking about Virginia specifically. What will this do for high school sports?” Wells asked.
“The kids that are there love it and need something to do. But every coach I’ve talked to, their numbers are struggling. It’s harder to get to kids to workouts if they’re not riding the bus to school. And then they get that free time and they say, ‘Maybe I don’t like sports as much. Maybe I’d rather play video games or get a full-time job. You’re competing with everything. No matter what, if you’re trying to build a program, you’re competing with everything a kid can do and spend their time on. Whether you’re in the classroom or whether you’re on the field, if you can’t get the attention of somebody, you’re not going to succeed,” he said.
Wells took over a football program that had a strong football tradition already in place. Based on what he’s hearing and seeing, a lot of places that count on its athletic culture to naturally carry over from year to year probably shouldn’t take for granted that things will return to normal in fall of 2021. It’s going to take a lot of work to keep it going.
“I think it’s going to be a really interesting challenge for a lot of us. In terms of numbers, I’m really interested in seeing what it’s going to be this year and for however many years to come to programs for programs across Virginia and North Carolina and all these states that delayed the season. I think it’s going to be interesting,” Wells said.
“It is not going to be the same as it was before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.