PRINCETON — The Mercer County Schools announced on Tuesday that all after-school activities are canceled until May 9 at the earliest.
While the announcement didn't officially pen an epitaph for the 2020 high school spring sports seasons in Mercer County, it didn't necessarily convey encouraging prospects for a late reprieve.
Mercer County Public Schools were declared closed indefinitely on Monday after Governor Jim Justice's statewide closure in response to the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to Tuesday's FaceBook post on the Mercer County Public Schools-WV page:
"All after-school activities, including school proms, scheduled between now and May 9, 2020 have been canceled. This applies to all grade levels. Efforts may be made to reschedule some activities upon return to a normal schedule; however, rescheduling is NOT guaranteed nor promised."
While this says nothing about high school sports seasons being cancelled, it's worth noting that the last date on the Princeton softball team's regular season schedule is Woodrow Wilson on April 30. The last date on the Tigers baseball team's regular season schedule is Shady Spring on May 8.
For all practical purposes, that means Princeton will not be playing any regular season baseball or softball games for the 2020 spring season.
"Based on those dates given to us by the county, yes, it would, unfortunately," said Princeton High School athletic director Josh Wilburn.
"It was a county decision ... not a school decision. It's the same across the county. With those dates ... obviously with the WVSSAC (rules) ... it wouldn't leave us any time to get practices in and we'd already be far into the tennis regionals and also softball sectionals. For baseball, the regular season will have ended and we'd be starting sectionals that following week. If that date sticks ... which kind of looks like how things are playing out ... from what we can see, that would be pretty much a cap on the season."
Wilburn is acutely aware that the school's senior spring athletes will be deeply disappointed at the loss of their final seasons of high school playing eligibility. Baseball players are notorious for keeping overt sentimentality under wraps, for instance. But that doesn't mean baseball players are entirely unsentimental about their final season at their respective high schools.
"It's a really tough situation. This entire time we're keeping those seniors in the back of our minds and we were hoping that this would play out that we could salvage something for those seniors. But there's just a lot of things that are out of our control," Wilburn said.
The former Tigers head baseball coach had nothing but praise for the response of Princeton student athletes and their families in the face of the current crisis.
"I think the parents have been great and the kids have been great and understanding of the situation that we're in. There's a bigger picture here that we have to focus on — keeping the kids safe and the coaches safe and also their families," said the Princeton AD.
"It's very unfortunate from the school and the county's perspective. Our hearts go out to our seniors because it's going to be tough on them. But we're facing something pretty serious here and we all just need to keep that in mind," he said.
