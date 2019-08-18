BRISTOL, Tenn. — First he lost his ride; then he lost the race. Finally, he lost his composure. In a post-race interview after losing the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race to teammate Denny Hamlin, Matt DiBenedetto was awash in emotion as he reflected on what might have been in a race in which he finished a career-best second.
“I’m sad. We got tight after the deal with [Ryan] Newman after he came up into us. Congrats to Denny; he raced hard,” said the California native. “I’ve been a fan of his since I was a kid and to be racing door-to-door with him at Bristol in front of a great group of fans …”
He paused to collect himself. In a statement on Thursday, DiBenedetto announced that he “got the devastating news that I will not be able to return to Leavine Family Racing next season.”
“I’m trying not to get emotional, but it’s been a tough week. I just want to stick around and keep doing this for a long time to come,” he said. “I love it. I’m not done yet. Something will come up. I’m here to win.”
Winning was certainly well within reach on Saturday for the driver of the #95 Toyota Camry as he took the race lead on lap 396 and led for the next 93 laps. But as is so often the case at Bristol, trouble was lurking and, in his effort to put Newman down a lap, contact was made between the two cars and the costly handling issue ensued.
Meanwhile, Hamlin was chasing down DiBenedetto, and eventually passed him with 12 laps remaining. It was a bitter-sweet moment for the race winner, and he expressed genuine sorrow for having to end what certainly would have been a crowd-pleasing win by a true underdog. Prior to Saturday, DiBenedetto had only led 73 laps in 163 career starts and had no Top-5 finishes until his first two this season (Sonoma, New Hampshire).
“I’m so sorry to Matt DiBenedetto [and crew chief] Matt Wheeler. I hate it. I know a win would mean a lot to that team, but I gotta give 110 percent for FedEx and my whole team,” said Hamlin, who along with fellow competitor Kevin Harvick and NASCAR Hall-of-Fame member Darrell Waltrip contributed $5000 each to help fund then-unsponsored DiBenedetto’s effort to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix last season. “Matt is a fantastic driver and I have no doubt that he’s going to land on his feet even better than he is now. If not, all you car owners are idiots.”
Popular speculation is that current Xfinity Series standout Christopher Bell will replace DiBenedetto in the No. 95 car.
