In this file photo from Nov. 8, 2019, Narrows quarterback Chase Blaker tries to break free from a host of Parry McCluer defenders at Harry Ragsdale Field, in Narrows, Va. The Green Wave finished 11-1 overall that season, which would be mathematically impossible to duplicate this season even if Narrows were to make an unbeaten run to a Class 1 state championship this spring. While Blaker has graduated, the Green Wave returns 12 experienced seniors from its 2019 team to the 2021 spring squad, which kicks off tonight against vistiting Bath County.