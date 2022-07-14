BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway and its longtime partner, Food City, will once again make it super-easy for fans to purchase tickets to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 15-17.
Tickets for the highly-anticipated NASCAR Playoff race weekend at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile are now on sale at all Food City locations.
Tickets for each of the three nights of racing at BMS are available for purchase throughout the popular grocery chain’s five-state service area, which includes the entire Appalachian Highlands Region.
The ticket offerings include: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush’s Best 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader ($25 per adult, kids free); Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ($30 per adult; kids free); and Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race ($60 per adult; $10 for kids).
All tickets purchased through Food City will be reserved seats.
The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase.
The final day to purchase race tickets in-store will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Remaining Cup Schedule
July 17 — Ambetter 301, Loudon, N.H.
July 24 — M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.
July 31 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 14 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Aug. 21 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 27 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 4 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 25 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.