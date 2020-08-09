BLUEFIELD — The decision about whether fall sports would continue as schedule at Bluefield State College was largely decided when competitions were canceled and finding new ones proved to be an extremely difficult task.
Bluefield State has postponed fall sports until further notice as most conferences either delayed their season and are playing a conference-only schedule or have moved the season to the spring.
“Everybody delaying their season we’re kind of forced to delay our season also because those are the teams that we want to play,” said Derrick Price, Bluefield State Interim Athletic Director and men’s basketball head coach.
The Big Blues teams that are affected are volleyball, cross country, men’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis. Golf and tennis always play in the fall and spring so it will have less of an affect on them Price said.
Bluefield State is a NCAA Division II school but does not belong to a conference so it relies on opponents being allowed to play non-conference games which will not happen this fall. Many of the conferences that moved fall sports to the spring will likely be able to play a few non-conference games.
“We want to have all-Division II schedule and the only way we can do that is if we follow suit so if they’re moving their games back then we have to move our competition and our matches back,” Price said.
The decision to postpone the season for fall sports instead of canceling the season was based on the fact that Bluefield State wants its student-athletes to be able to step onto their field of competition at some point this academic year.
“We want them to have a season,” Price said. “We want these kids to get a chance to experience competing with each other.”
Overlapping multiple seasons at one time that use the same facilities will be a challenge for the Big Blues but some of the pressure will be alleviated with many men’s and women’s basketball games being moved to the Brushfork Armory. That will create flexibility for volleyball to host home matches in the gym.
Additionally the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball will see their schedules altered with some teams not playing any games before the start of 2021.
“We’ll still have our games as normal we just have to switch the schedule around a little bit and play somebody else a little bit different first semester than we would but we’ll make sure we get all of our games in and have a very competitive season,” Price said.
The focus for the Big Blues this fall is keeping everyone safe through protocols that include temperature checks and limiting gatherings so that they will be in a position to play all sports as scheduled in the winter and spring along with the delay fall sports.
“You can’t win any games if you’re sick and just the way the virus has been spreading you never know who has it at the moment or who it can spread to,” Price said. “We’re just trying to avoid it going bad real fast.”
