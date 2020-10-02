BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team has started the season strong with three wins and are the top-ranked team in Class AA.
Head coach Fred Simon is focusing on how the Beavers can get better as they aim for a fourth consecutive trip to the Super Six in Wheeling.
“We’ve got things to work on,” Simon said.
Bluefield (3-0) has its first home game tonight since the season opener and it faces No. 12 Point Pleasant (1-1) at Mitchell Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Eagle 100.9 (100.9 FM) with Jim Nelson on the call.
The victory over Princeton last Friday was an offensive shootout and Simon saw a lot of ways that the defense could improve this week.
“We gave up some big plays and to me we just got to do a better job and that comes from the coaching staff and our players,” Simon said.
The Beavers racked up 548 yards of offense last week but continuing to get better in the offensive line which has three new starters this year is crucial to continued success.
“We definitely got to improve there and I think we have come some but there is always room for improvement and to me that’s the key to our team is our offensive line,” Simon said.
Point Pleasant comes into the game having not played since Sept. 11 but always a tough opponent with eight-win seasons in eight of the last 10 years.
Bluefield has won five of the six meeting including last year’s trip up to Mason County and all three of the games at Mitchell Stadium.
“They’re always very physical, play hard, well coached,” Simon said. “A quality double-A football team coming in here that was triple-A just a couple years ago.”
Having not played since a 51-13 win over Brooke Simon expects Point Pleasant to be raring to go after the layoff.
“They should be rested and shouldn’t have any injuries so I’m sure that will be definitely a plus for them,” Simon said.
Quarterback Hunter Bush leads Point Pleasant with 387 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in two games. He has also rushed for one score.
Evan Roach is the top ballcarrier with 83 yards and a score against Brook while Zane Wamsley had 141 yards receiving in that game.
After trading scores with Princeton through the first three quarters Bluefield was able to pull away in the final period which showed Simon the character of the team.
“I felt like we played well enough in the fourth quarter to win it and that tells me the character we have of our team as of now. I just hope it gets better and I want us to get better as a team,” Simon said.
In the victory last week the Beavers put up 548 yards of offense including 323 through the air by Carson Deeb. His favorite target was Brandon Wiley with eight catches and 213 receiving yards.
Wiley leads the Beavers in receiving yards with 327 for the season and also had a rushing touchdown in the win over the Tigers.
“Brandon’s had two good weeks of practice and the games showed that and hopefully he continues to do it,” Simon said.
The Beavers have three receivers with over 100 yards receiving through three games and nine with at least one catch this season.
Rushing the ball Bluefield has not settled on one players to carry the load instead alternating a host of players throughout the game depending on the situation.
Jacob Martin led the Beavers with 60 yards rushing last week while Shawn Mitchell had 57 on a team-high 15 carries. Deeb has shown an ability to rush with three touchdowns on the ground and 45 yards against the Tigers with Jaeon Flack putting the game out of reach late on a drive that saw him rush on four out of five plays ending with a 16-yard touchdown.
“We’ve got some players that can give us a hundred percent in there and whoever has the hot hand can stay or maybe a kid that hadn’t even been in there that’s rested can go and really have a heck of an ending like Jaeon did there at the end for us,” Simon said.
