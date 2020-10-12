PRINCETON — The Princeton Senior High School football team produced single-game passing records in each of its previous two seasons. This past Friday night at Glen Dale, the Tigers made it three seasons in a row.
Princeton sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 414 yards and three touchdowns in a 68-33 win at Class AAA opponent John Marshall.
Cochran eclipsed his own high-water mark. As a freshman replacement for injured Tigers signal caller Ranson Graham, Cochran took Princeton’s single-game record for passing yardage when he threw for 372 yards versus Oak Hill last season.
“Ranson set it the first year we went to this offense, Grant [got the single-game record] against Oak Hill and he broke his record again the other night. So, yeah, three straight years,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, whose spread offense is running on all cylinders in 2020.
Fortunately, it looks like the Tigers’ momentum won’t be interrupted by COVID-19 hassles this week. As of Sunday, Princeton Senior High School announced it was moving to remote instruction for the week of October 12 following the discovery of an active case of the virus. All sports activities were initially suspended until further notice. All Princeton fall athletic teams missed practices on Monday, but Pedigo reported that his squad would return to normal practice on Tuesday.
As of Monday evening, the Tigers’ upcoming Friday night clash with Woodrow Wilson at Hunnicutt Stadium proceeding as planned. Elsewhere, Montcalm remained on track to host Hannan and Bluefield’s road trip to Parkersburg was still a ‘go.’ The previously-scheduled rematch between River View and Mount View at Welch on Friday remains on hold, but the Golden Raiders will play PikeView at New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Thursday night. James Monroe remains in quarantine until Oct. 22.
Against John Marshall last week, Cochran completed 18-of-28 passes and gave up no interceptions. His most prolific receivers of the night were Josiah Honaker — who had five catches for 207 yards, including scoring receptions of 52 and 59 yards — and Ethan Parsons — who had four catches for 75 yards, including a 26 yard scoring reception.
Cochran has made a very impressive account of himself as a signal caller in a very short amount of time. The effectiveness of Princeton’s passing attack — and the much-improved blocking of the Tigers offensive front — makes talented running back Amir Powell all the more effective in the red zone. Against the Monarchs last week, Powell rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries, including scoring runs of 6, 4, 4, 1 and 15 yards.
“Grant has really played beautifully the last three weeks. Obviously in that PikeView game we didn’t have to throw a whole lot, just because of what the defense at PikeView gave us we were trying to take advantage of what they were doing. That’s why Amir had like 160 yards rushing ... because of the way they presented the box,” Pedigo said.
“I really thought the end of the second quarter in the Parkersburg South game is when Grant really turned it on. He’s been that way ever since. He’s had a lot of command of the offense and he’s still got room for improvement. He just keeps getting better every week,” he said.
Princeton has been lucky in that it thus far hasn’t had any football games called off at the last-minute due to COVID-19 related issues, as occurred locally and across the state of West Virginia last week. Pedigo thinks its important not to take the flow of the season for granted. The situation requires cultivating higher levels of focus in addition to the usual varieties of mental toughness football requires.
“I think the longer we’re in school, the more opportunities we have for cancellations. I’m concerned for my kids just from the standpoint that I want them to be able to play. But obviously their health is another concern. We feel like we have a good football team with the opportunity to get better and you can’t do that unless you’re playing. From my selfish side, I hope we can continue to play,” said Pedigo.
“We talked about this [Sunday] when we got the news that we were shut down today. We’ve been talking about it since we got shut down in March. Adversity comes in life and football is just a small part of life, but it teaches life lessons. How you take on adversity is how you are going to be perceived. We feel like our guys have been able to take adversity on. We couldn’t play earlier in the year and everything was moved back scheduling-wise. There were a lot of unknowns, but our kids kept showing up and kept working and believing in the process,” he said.
