BLUEFIELD — The night after Bluefield’s bullpen kept the Greeneville bats in check, the Flyboys went on a 15-hit explosion and beat the Ridge Runners 14-4 at Bowen Field Friday evening.
The visitors salvaged a split of the two-game series.
West Virginia Mountaineer and Flyboy left fielder Nick Barone led the charge for Greeneville, going 3-for-6, knocking in two RBIs, and scoring three runs of his own.
Designated hitter Jack Mosh (3-for-4, one RBI, two runs), shortstop Wallace Clark (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs), right fielder Joel Dragoo (2-for-5, two RBI and one run) as well as catcher Avery Collins (2-for-5, one RBI), paced the Flyboys at the plate.
Jackson State hurler Colby Guy was hooked with his first loss of the year for Bluefield after giving up four runs, two earned, on two hits and four walks in his second start of the summer.
Jack Dyke, making his first appearance on the mound as a Flyboy, earned the win after going three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Dyke, at one point, set down six Ridge Runners in a row.
Xavier Musketeer Aedan Anderson had a three-hit night, including a double, also scoring a run for the Ridge Runners. Daniel Barbero (2-for-3, one run scored), Chris Markovich (2-for-4), Bryce Knox (an RBI single and run scored), James Hackett (a double and a run), and Jack Johnston (two RBIs) chipped in offensively for the home squad.
Despite the ten hits, they could not overcome the six errors made defensively on the evening.
The Mercer County formerly known as the Mercer Cup is renewed this weekend between Bluefield and Princeton. The Ridge Runners host Princeton in the first two of eight meetings. Saturday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 5:30 p.m.
Greeneville......004 033 040 — 14 15 0
Bluefield........020 000 002 — 4 10 6
W – Dyke (1-0). L – Guy (0-1)
Silwinski, Dyke (5), Williamson (8), and Collins
Guy, Greely (4), Pomerleau (5), Sosnowski (8), and Ramppen and Briggs (7)
