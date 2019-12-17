PRINCETON — Woodrow Wilson was the last team the Princeton girls basketball team faced last season. As far as Tigers head coach Tracy Raban is concerned, the Flying Eagles are still the team she wants to measure her program against.
The young Tigers lost 61-40 to Beckley on Tuesday night at Ralph Ball Court, but Raban saw plenty on the floor that she thought was encouraging.
“We lost by 21 and we didn’t play good, but a team like that — I guess I’ll take a 20-point loss. It wasn’t some 50 or 60-point butt whipping,” said Raban, whose 2018-19 team led Woodrow Wilson in the sectionals by 1-point at the half before getting ousted by 25 points.
“We didn’t play our best game, but when you’re playing freshmen and sophomores, what do you expect?” Raban said. “(Woodrow) played their starters until 1:15 left in the game, pressing us and everything. So I’ll take it. I think we’ll definitely be a team two or three years from now ... people will be talking about us.”
Victoria Staunton and Elizabeth Caudill scored 13 points apiece to pace the Flying Eagles (2-1). Sierra Conley added nine points while (Janora) Walton scored eight.
Taylor Scott scored 16 points to pace Princeton (2-3), also pulling down seven rebounds and blocking three shots.
The 5-foot-7 Scott played bigger than her height, drawing Woodrow 6-foot center Jamara Walton as her primary defensive assignment.
Laken Dye added eight points and Kylie Conner scored six.
“We’ll definitely see (Woodrow) again this season and that’s probably who we’ll match with in the sectionals for sure,” Raban said.
“Our kids have got a taste of it now. They know what its like in spite of being young. They can see what it takes and we’ve got to step up even bigger each game. When you’re a freshman or sophomore and run up against a big triple-A school like that ... now they know what they’ve got to work for,” she said.
Princeton faces Tazewell on Thursday. Beckley returns to action in an NC tourney Dec. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.