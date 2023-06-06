BLUEFIELD — The calendar has found its way to June and the waters of Beaver Pond Creek behind the wall at Bowen Field have subsided. That only means one thing—the Bluefield Ridge Runners are back in town for the 2023 installment of Appalachian League baseball.
As for the off-the-field preparations, the schedule for Bluefield Baseball Club general manager Rocky Malamisura was thrown off course with Bluefield’s Memorial Day flooding. However, the diligent work of his team and some outside help has the park ready for Tuesday’s opener against Pulaski — a longtime Appalachian League Eastern Division rival now playing as the River Turtles.
“We would like to thank the community for stepping up to help us out. The City of Bluefield and Bluefield City Fire Department for coming down to clean a few things up. We had up to three feet of water in the outfield. We had to strip the visiting clubhouse, kitchen, bathrooms, and office, and we’re finally getting everything back into order,” stated Malamisura.
“The big thing was getting the field ready so that we could play. Mike White and the grounds crew have done a terrific job of returning this fabulous playing surface to its pre-flood look.”
For the product on the field, a baseball lifer has brought his career full circle back to the Appy League. John McLaren, who began his playing career in 1970 for the Covington Astros, Houston’s then-rookie affiliate, has returned to manage this year’s Bluefield club. After seven seasons of playing in the Astros farm system and climbing the ladder to AAA, McLaren began his long coaching career with a managing stop in Medicine Hat, a Toronto rookie affiliate, in 1978.
McLaren has been on a professional baseball coaching staff nearly every season since then, apexed by four stops as a Major League manager with the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals. McLaren also served as the third-base coach for Team USA in the 2006 World Baseball Classic.
McLaren knows the game and after only a couple of workouts with his new team, the Bluefield boss likes what he sees.
“First thing is seen when the guys walked into the clubhouse is we have some big athletic guys! Like both the hitting and throwing strength from some of the guys in the early workouts,” observed the 2023 Ridge Runners skipper.
This year’s Ridge Runner coaching staff returns pitching coach Garrett Schilling and welcomes newcomers in hitting coach Jerry Greely and bench coach Chris Allen. All three are very familiar with Bowen Field. Schilling and Allen are also coaches for the Bluefield University Rams, while Greely returns to Bluefield after serving on the Orioles’ leadership in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
A few names that will pop off this year’s Bluefield roster are synonymous with hardware and more to prove. Jordan Jaffe looks to be an anchor in the batting order. Jaffe, the Richmond Spider from California, comes into the summer after hitting .314 with 12 home runs and 59 runs batted in on his way to earning the A-10 Rookie of the Year this spring. Indiana outfielder Joey Brenczweski could find himself near the top of the order for Bluefield after being rated by Perfect Game as a top-15 player in the state for the class of 2022.
West Virginia catcher Zack Ramppen should arrive in Bluefield soon after the Mountaineers’ postseason came to an early end over the weekend and former major leaguer Mark Grudzielanek’s son, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, will roam multiple infield slots throughout the summer.
As for the pitching staff, Colby Guy returns to Bluefield for a second tour of duty and should lead the group. Guy left town last year with a 3.23 ERA in 17 appearances while striking out 47 opponents in the meantime. Athletic right-hander Peyton Consigli and southpaws Julian Balzer and Garrett Helsel all bring their own impressive resumes to the bump.
Consigli finished his sophomore season at Canisius with a 5.63 ERA in 24 innings of work. That is after a tremendous freshman campaign that earned him a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American nod as well as MAAC Rookie of the Year honors. Balzer, the Central Florida sophomore, brings a fastball that sits in the low 90s to the table while Helsel hopes to build from his All-Freshman Ohio Valley Conference nod after going 3-1 at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
Expect McLaren, better known as Johnny Mac, to show the Bluefield baseball faithful an aggressive approach.
“I’ve always been an aggressive manager, but we are still trying to figure out what kind of team we have. I want
to put them in the best position to succeed, whether it’s letting the guy at the plate swing away, putting things in motion, or laying down a bunt, we’ll take chances and let it roll,” said McLaren.
Wins and losses are always in the mix, but the boss knows that sending these guys back to their home school improved is the number one goal.
“Our goal here is to improve every player, not only his attitude, and give each player more confidence. Give them an edge into fall ball next year while telling them what professional baseball is all about,” McClaren said.
Malamisura believes that the Appalachian League as we have recently come to know it is here to stay.
“MLB is thrilled with the Appalachian League. This year we have over 55 Power Five schools and 155 different schools represented,” the Ridge Runner GM mentioned.
“There is a lot of talent spread throughout the league and Major League Baseball has committed to this project long-term. They’re happy, we’re happy.”
The promotional schedule for all the home games at Bowen Field is also filled with fun events for the entire family.
“We’ll have some great promotions this summer as usual, including a couple of firework nights, sponsored by Bill Cole Automall and the Bowen Foundation, along with a ‘Bob Denver Beach Night,’” Malamisura said.
First pitch for Tuesday’s opener against the River Turtles is slated for 6:30 p.m. Every game of the Ridge Runners’ season will be broadcast live on the Ridge Runner website, AppyLeague.com/Bluefield, and the myTuner app.
