BECKLEY — Princeton’s game plan entering Thursday’s Little General Battle for the Armory Pepsi Division championship game with Wyoming East wasn’t necessarily to pound the ball inside to big Nic Fleming, a player who will be the first to admit he favors spotting up and shooting the 3.
Plans change.
The Tigers went to Fleming early and often and Wyoming East had trouble containing the big man. He scored a game-high 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as the Tigers beat Wyoming East 81-43 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
“That wasn’t the plan at the start,” coach Robb Williams said of Fleming, who was 6 of 8 and had 15 points in the first half. But once we fed it to him early, we realized they couldn’t stop him and we kept feeding it to him. He can do both but tonight he proved that he can play inside.”
“I’m a little oversized and they are smaller and that gave me an advantage,” Fleming said.
Did it ever. Fleming had seven points on a 17-7 run in the second quarter to make a 17-14 lead 34-21.
The Warriors would not get within double figures the rest of the way.
Wyoming East (4-1) saw its problems get exponentially worse late in the first half when point guard Cole Lambert picked up his fourth foul. He would return and finish the game but his play was inhibited the rest of the way.
“When we saw he had three we had a set play we ran,” Williams said. “We switched guards, went right at him and he picked up his fourth,” Williams said. “At the half we told our guys whoever he is guarding go right at him because he can’t play defense (with four fouls). He’s a great player. He makes things go for them and we knew when he was in foul trouble it was a big difference maker for them.”
Princeton made more shots (33) than Wyoming East attempted (32). A big reason came on the defensive end, Princeton forcing 24 turnovers to just nine given up by the Tigers.
In addition to Joyce’s big night, Kris Joyce had 13, Chase Hancock 12 and Gavin Stover 10.
Lambert led the Warriors in scoring despite the foul trouble with 14. Jackson Danielson had nine rebounds.
Both teams will be back in action at the Armory next week in the New River CTC Tournament in marquee games. Princeton will take on Class AAA preseason No. 1 Shady Spring Tuesday at 8:30
Late Game
Montcalm 74, Twin Valley 63
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — Noah White scored 19 points and Kobie Neal tossed in 18 points and the Generals collected an interstate victory over the Panthers.
Logan Carver added 14 points for Montcalm.
Hayden Fuller led Twin Valley with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Lester scored 17 points.
